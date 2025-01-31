Upskill in 2025: Explore 7 free AI courses from Google

AI is changing the game across almost every industry, and staying ahead means mastering the right skills. Upskilling in AI isn’t just about keeping up—it’s about unlocking the tools to advance in your career and thrive in the future of work.

That’s where Google steps in. They’re offering a series of free, hands-on AI courses designed to help you gain the essential knowledge and skills you need to boost your productivity.

Whether you want to save time by automating tasks or bring AI into your business, these 7 courses are a great way to start building the skills you will need to succeed in 2025 and beyond!

Learn AI for free: 7 Google courses to take in 2025

1. Google AI essentials

Course link: https://grow.google/ai-essentials/

Google AI Essentials is perfect for those new to generative AI tools. The course teaches how to develop ideas, create content, and speed up various daily tasks using AI. It covers the basics of AI and how these tools can make a significant difference in both personal and professional work.

Whether you are creating marketing content, writing reports, or brainstorming new ideas, AI can be a powerful assistant. This course is designed to make AI approachable and applicable to anyone looking to improve productivity through automation.

2. Cloud computing foundations

Course link: https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/course_templates/156

Cloud computing is at the core of many technological innovations, including AI. This free course by Google provides a comprehensive overview of key cloud concepts, including cloud basics, big data, and machine learning.

Understanding cloud technologies is crucial for anyone looking to work with AI tools and services, as many AI models are hosted and run on the cloud. This course lays the groundwork for understanding how cloud services can store, process, and manage data for machine learning and AI applications, giving you the key knowledge needed to explore further into AI.

3. Introduction to machine learning

Course link: https://applieddigitalskills.withgoogle.com/c/middle-and-high-school-uk/en-uk/introduction-to-machine-learning/overview.html

Machine learning (ML) powers many AI applications, from recommendation systems to predictive analytics. In this introductory course, you will learn how to make inferences and recommendations using data.

The course will also explore the ethical implications of machine learning, providing you with a well-rounded understanding of how ML works in practice and how it can be used responsibly. It’s a great starting point for those who are new to ML and want to understand the theory and real-world applications behind the technology.

4. Understand machine learning

Course link: https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/gdg-understanding-machine-learning-2025_q1_61868c





For those who want to dive deeper into machine learning, you can choose this beginner-friendly live session.

This course explains the foundations of how machine learning language models work and offers insight into their inner mechanics.

From understanding algorithms to exploring how these models work, this session gives a more detailed look at the field of machine learning. Designed for business professionals and those seeking practical applications, this session will equip you with the knowledge you need to leverage machine learning effectively.

5. Applying AI principles with Google Cloud

Course link: https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/paths/118/course_templates/388





Google’s commitment to responsible AI is central to its offerings, and this course provides an excellent overview of how the tech giant operationalises ethical AI within its organisation. You will learn the principles of responsible AI and how these concepts are applied to real-world scenarios.

This course is perfect for those interested in using AI within a business or organisational context, ensuring that AI systems are designed with fairness, accountability, and transparency in mind.

6. Boost your productivity with AI

Course link: https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/gdg-boost-your-productivity-with-ai-2025_q1_7c1710

Start your journey by learning to use AI tools and techniques to save time and improve efficiency. This 45-minute live session focuses on practical applications of AI, showing you how to leverage AI to enhance your workflow and automate repetitive tasks.

Whether you’re a professional looking to increase productivity or someone seeking to optimise daily work tasks, this course introduces you to AI in a way that directly impacts your daily life. By the end, you will have a clear understanding of how AI can streamline your operations and save you hours of work.

7. Understand the basics of code

Course link: https://skillshop.exceedlms.com/student/collection/648915-basics-code

Last but not least, understanding the basics of coding is essential for anyone looking to work in AI or technology. This short 30-minute course covers how code works, what it can do, and how learning programming can benefit you.

Whether you're looking to build your own AI models or work with data, having a basic understanding of code will serve as a solid foundation for diving deeper into AI and machine learning topics.

The bottom line

With these 7 free courses from Google, 2025 is the perfect time to start upskilling in AI. Whether you're just beginning or looking to deepen your knowledge, Google’s courses offer a valuable and accessible entry point. Embrace the future of work by building your AI skills and staying competitive in an increasingly technology-driven world. Happy learning!