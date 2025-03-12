5 key lessons from How to Get What You Want by John Gray

Have you ever felt like no matter how hard you try, you just can’t seem to get what you want? Whether it’s career success, fulfilling relationships, financial stability, or personal happiness, many of us struggle to turn our desires into reality. The frustration can be overwhelming, making us wonder if we’re doing something wrong or if success is reserved for a lucky few.

John Gray, the bestselling author known for Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, offers a powerful guide to achieving goals in How to Get What You Want and Want What You Have. Unlike many self-help books that only focus on external strategies, Gray’s approach dives into both the mindset and practical steps needed to create lasting change. He teaches that getting what you want isn’t just about working harder—it’s about aligning your thoughts, emotions, and actions in a way that attracts success naturally.

5 lessons from the book How to Get What You Want

1. Align your desires with your emotional state

One of the most overlooked reasons people struggle to get what they want is emotional misalignment. If deep down, you don’t believe you deserve success or happiness, you will unknowingly sabotage your efforts. Gray emphasises that our emotions and subconscious beliefs shape our reality more than we realise.

Identify any self-doubts or limiting beliefs holding you back.

Use affirmations to reprogram your mindset. Instead of saying, “I’ll never succeed,” try, “I am worthy of success and happiness.”

Visualise yourself already having what you want and focus on how it makes you feel.

2. The law of attraction works best with action

A lot of people misunderstand the law of attraction, assuming that just thinking positively will bring results. Gray clarifies that while thoughts are powerful, they must be backed by consistent action. Wishing for something without taking steps toward it leads to frustration and inaction.

Set clear, actionable goals instead of vague wishes.

Take one small step every day toward your goal, no matter how minor it seems.

Keep a journal to track your progress and reflect on what’s working.

3. Emotional blocks must be released before you can receive

Many people fail to get what they want because of unresolved emotional wounds. Gray explains that when we hold onto past hurts, resentment, or fear, we block new opportunities from entering our lives.

Practice forgiveness—both for yourself and others. Holding onto anger or regret only keeps you stuck.

Engage in emotional healing practices like journaling, meditation, or therapy.

Express gratitude daily. Shifting your focus to what you already have creates space for more abundance.

4. Balance giving and receiving

Gray highlights that many people struggle to receive what they want because they focus too much on giving without allowing themselves to receive. If you constantly put others first but never allow yourself to accept help or rewards, you may be creating an imbalance that prevents success.

If you’re always giving, practice saying “yes” when others offer help or opportunities.

Recognise that accepting abundance doesn’t mean you’re selfish—it means you value yourself.

Set healthy boundaries in relationships to avoid burnout and resentment.

5. True fulfillment comes from wanting what you have

A major theme in How to Get What You Want is that fulfillment doesn’t come just from achieving new goals, but from appreciating what you already have. Gray argues that when you cultivate gratitude and contentment, you attract even more of what you desire.

How to apply this lesson:

Start a daily gratitude journal where you list at least three things you’re grateful for.

Shift your mindset from “I’ll be happy when…” to “I’m grateful for…”

Recognise that personal growth and happiness are ongoing journeys, not destinations.

Final thoughts

John Gray’s How to Get What You Want isn’t just about external success—it’s about transforming your inner world so that success flows naturally. By aligning your desires with your emotional state, taking consistent action, healing past wounds, balancing giving and receiving, and practicing gratitude, you create a mindset that attracts abundance.

The key takeaway? Getting what you want isn’t just about chasing goals—it’s about becoming the kind of person who naturally attracts those goals. When you shift your mindset and take the right actions, you’ll find that success isn’t as out of reach as it once seemed.

So, what’s the first step you’ll take today toward getting what you truly want?