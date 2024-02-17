From Venus to Mars: women rising as leaders in STEM

Have you ever heard the saying “Men are from Mars; Women are from Venus”? Well, today, I invite you to explore another narrative – one where women not only hail from Venus but can also flourish well on Mars.

The statistics paint a stark picture: a mere 5.8% of Fortune 500 companies boast female leadership, while in the realm of science, women make up less than 30% of researchers. These figures underscore the pervasive challenges hindering women's ascent to leadership roles globally, especially in Science and Technology. There is a continuing need to have a systemic focus on enabling women.

However, amidst these discouraging statistics, tales of triumph and exceptional leadership emerge. Figures like Katalin Karikó, Anne L'Huillier, and Carolyn Bertozzi, who have shattered the glass ceiling in science by clinching Nobel Prizes, stand as formidable role models. Their journeys, alongside numerous others, exemplify the leadership prowess women possess, capable of reshaping the landscape of leadership.

The notion that men inherently excel in certain fields like mathematics is increasingly debunked by research. Cultural biases have long influenced perceptions of women's abilities in STEM fields, but there are evidences that suggests otherwise. It's not about superiority but rather about recognising individual strengths and capabilities.

With over two and half decades navigating the intricacies of the technology industry, I've been witness to the trials and triumphs of women in leadership roles. Despite the hurdles, I remain steadfast in my belief in the unique strengths women bring to the table. Traits such as prioritisation, effective time management, multitasking, empathy, and others are not mere stereotypes but invaluable assets in corporate and scientific realms.

I've attended countless panels and forums, where the focus invariably shifts to the challenges women encounter, particularly in the tech sector. Let me begin by stating a fundamental truth: women are phenomenal! Innately, and by upbringing, women possess a unique array of leadership qualities—nurturing, influencing, organising, innovating—qualities that deserve celebration. We are products of both nature and nurture. Women must embrace and unleash these inherent strengths, while society should foster and amplify these qualities that form the foundation of our society.

Multitasking and adaptability

Research from the University of Pennsylvania found that women, because of their unique brain structure, tend to be better at multitasking. We have seen women across generations juggle multiple activities in running the household seamlessly. This is an attribute which can provide a significant advantage in the field of science and technology. Juggling diverse tasks simultaneously empowers women to thrive amidst ever-changing landscapes.

My advice? Seek roles demanding diverse experiences. Embrace ambiguity, delve into cross-functional projects, and champion interdisciplinary collaborations in scientific endeavours to hone multitasking skills and emerge as leaders adept at navigating complexity. The world of tech is ever evolving and so should we (women), continuously adapting to its dynamic nature.

Empathy is a superpower

In today's fast-paced business environment, effective leadership hinges on empathy, collaboration, and emotional intelligence. Research shows from a very young age, girls excel in their ability to read facial expressions, language fluency, and navigating through other social clues. Women, with their innate ability to empathize, are well-suited to lead by fostering teamwork and cultivating a positive workplace culture that encourages innovation and drives productivity.

Looking back on my early career, I often found myself as the lone woman in meetings. Upon reflection, I recognise that one of my strengths in making my voice heard was being able to relate and empathise with the people in the meeting. This not only allowed me to make a meaningful impact but also helped me forge deeper connections with my colleagues.

Leveraging empathy, I was able to articulate my thoughts in a way that resonated with others, leading to more transparent and engaging discussions. This boosted my confidence and ultimately contributed to my success in the workplace.

Prioritisation and time management

It is known women score somewhat higher than men on these facets of conscientiousness- order, dutifulness, and self-discipline. Women's inherent talent for prioritisation and time management enables them to navigate complex tasks seamlessly. Aspiring female leaders can leverage these skills by gravitating towards projects that showcase their prioritisation prowess. Taking on challenges that demand astute time management not only demonstrates competence but also positions them as invaluable assets within their organisations.

Historically, women have been associated with nurturing roles, primarily focused on managing households. This background has honed their multitasking abilities and endowed them with a unique capacity to prioritise and allocate time effectively. Reflecting on my own career trajectory, I began as an Operating Systems developer at IBM 25 years ago and have taken up multiple roles and initiatives parallelly. Constantly upskilling myself for these roles and ability to prioritise them have helped me grow in my career. And this skill is super critical as I take up bigger and broader leadership roles

Collaborative and community-focused leadership

According to Zisser, Johnson, Freeman, and Staudenmaier's research, women are more inclined towards entrepreneurship for community-oriented goals, while men lean towards individualistic motives. Embracing a community-focused approach could offer women valuable support from fellow leaders, encouraging persistence in their pursuits.

Notably, women consistently demonstrate higher levels of 'agreeableness' compared to men, characterised by cooperation, maintaining social harmony, and considering others' concerns. This inclination towards giving back to society is inherent in women, driven by their natural nurturing instincts. Engaging in mentorship programs, industry associations, and collaborative research endeavors helps women establish a robust support network. Women should also pay it forward and enable others to succeed in their fields.

In conclusion, when women embrace and magnify their natural qualities, they can reshape leadership norms, breaking down gender barriers and allowing everyone to excel regardless of gender. However, despite these strengths, women often encounter obstacles due to societal biases. In addition to the systemic support, acknowledging and using their unique abilities, can forge their own path to leadership in science and technology, paving the way for future generations.

To my younger self and aspiring girls alike, I say: embrace diverse interests, challenge societal norms, and boldly pursue your passions. The future is digital, and the possibilities are limitless – so spread your wings and soar high!

(Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan is Vice President, India Systems Development Lab, IBM)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)