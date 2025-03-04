Mahendra Singh Dhoni family office has invested in real estate platform SILA, which is backed by Norwest Venture Partners.

SILA plans to use the funds to accelerate growth, strengthen its network, and expand its presence across India’s real estate landscape, the company said in a statement.

“SILA is a dynamic real estate platform that has stood out in a highly competitive industry. Their ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong culture and sharp execution sets them apart,” said MS Dhoni family office.

Founded in 2010 by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA manages more than 200 million square feet of real estate across over 125 cities in India.

“What drew us in even more was Sahil and Rushabh’s journey — their background as competitive sportsmen, playing squash for India, has shaped the way they lead and build teams with grit, discipline and a long-term vision. We see SILA as a company that will constantly push boundaries, and I’m excited to be part of their journey,” said the family office.

“Mahi bhai’s inspiration for us doesn’t only come from his success as a cricketer, but also from his leadership skills and personality. As entrepreneurs there is so much to learn from him, and we could not be more thrilled to have him support our journey at SILA,” said Sahil Vora, Founder, SILA.

The company says it has advised on real estate transactions worth more than Rs 16,000 crore for both global and domestic funds across the country.

“As we build SILA, we will continue to work towards delivering value to all our stakeholders; our team, customers and shareholders. Having someone like MS Dhoni, who we have admired for years, believe in our story is incredibly exciting. His support reinforces our vision and fuels our ambition to scale further in the coming years,” said Rushabh Vora, Co-founder & MD, SILA.