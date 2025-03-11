Perfios acquires Credit Nirvana to strengthen AI-driven debt management

Indian B2B SaaS firm Perfios has acquired Credit Nirvana, an AI-powered debt management and collections platform, in a bid to enhance its suite of financial services technology for an undisclosed fee.

Credit Nirvana, founded in 2019, leverages artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to automate the debt collection lifecycle, spanning early-stage delinquencies to legal recoveries. The platform manages a collection portfolio exceeding $9 billion and handles over 42 million loan accounts across banks, NBFCs, and asset reconstruction firms.

"This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding our product suite and strengthening our capabilities in debt management and collections. By integrating CreditNirvana’s AI-driven capabilities with our existing solutions, we aim to unlock new efficiencies," said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios.

"This partnership enables us to enter new markets, offer more sophisticated AI-driven solutions, and set new benchmarks in data-driven debt management and recovery," said Raj MKK, Founder and CEO, CreditNirvana.

The move follows Perfios’ recent acquisition of Clari5, a financial crime management firm to strengthen its financial sector portfolio, while expanding its footprint in key global markets, including the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia (SEA).





Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving financial institutions across 18 countries in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Its products and platforms facilitate processes such as origination, underwriting, decisioning, and monitoring.

Recently, former Kissht co-founders Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal announced that their new startup Rezolv, a debt resolution platform, secured $3.5 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital.

Rezolv aims to streamline the debt collection process by centralising data and optimising workflows, utilising artificial intelligence analytics to enhance recovery rates. The platform offers lenders improved collection decision-making through a strategy builder that enables the creation of micro strategies.

India's debt collection startups, including Credgenics, Creditas, and Decentro, are digitising loan recovery with AI-driven automation, analytics-based tracking, and API-led integrations. Their platforms help lenders replace traditional call-based collections with data-driven strategies, offering digital repayment solutions, legal workflow automation, and seamless borrower engagement tools.