The promoters of Softbank-backed ﻿﻿Unicommerce﻿, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, have raised their stake in the company by purchasing additional shares from the market.

Unicommerce is a retail and ecommerce enablement SaaS (software-as-a-service) firm.

According to the company filings, the promoters acquired 93,500 shares for a combined investment of approximately Rs 1 crore (Rs 98.96 lakh). With this purchase, the duo now holds 10.85% of the company’s shares, directly and through entities they control.

Both Bahl and Bansal have not sold any shares in Unicommerce at any point in time—before, during, or after the company went public, Unicommerce said in a statement.

The company caters to over 7,000 customers in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Its marquee clients include FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Sugar, Emami, Urban Company, boAt, Portronics, TMRW, and Mensa.

In Q3 FY25, Unicommerce’s flagship platform, Uniware, recorded an annualised transaction run rate of more than 1 billion order items.

In November, Unicommerce acquired ecommerce shipping solutions provider Shipway to expand into courier aggregation, shipping automation, and marketing automation.

In the first phase, the company will acquire a 42.76% stake in Shipway for Rs 68.4 crore. It then plans to secure the remaining stake within a year, either through a merger or a stock swap, to complete a 100% stake acquisition.

Unicommerce reported a 62% year-on-year (YoY0 increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. The publicly-listed company earned a net profit of Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter gone by compared with Rs 3.88 crore in Q3 FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit jumped 40.7%, rising from Rs 4.47 crore in the previous quarter. The firm reported a 16.2% YoY increase in revenue for the first nine months of FY25, reaching Rs 89.5 crore, compared with Rs 77 crore earned in the same period last year.

Feature image: Rohit Bansal and Kunal Bahl, Promoters of ﻿﻿Unicommerce