Unicommerce's net profit surges 62% YoY in Q3 as employee expenses shrink

Retail and ecommerce enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm ﻿Unicommerce﻿ reported a 62% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. The publicly-listed company earned Rs 6.29 crore net profit in the quarter gone by compared with Rs 3.88 crore from Q3 FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit jumped 40.7%, rising from Rs 4.47 crore in the previous quarter.

The firm reported a 16.2% YoY increase in revenue for the first nine months of FY25, reaching Rs 89.5 crore, compared with Rs 77 crore earned in the same period last year.

The company's adjusted EBITDA increased by approximately 42.7% YoY to Rs 19.5 crore in the first nine months of FY25.

The SoftBank-backed firm witnessed a 26.1% increase in total revenue from contracts with customers during the quarter under review, climbing to Rs 32.74 crore compared with Rs 25.96 crore in the year-ago period, according to the financial statements filed by the firm.

The total expenses rose 14.4% to Rs 25.68 crore for the third quarter, compared with Rs 22.5 crore in the year-ago period.

“Our platform usage has seen a steady rise, achieving an annualised run rate of over 1 billion order items processed, reflecting the increasing adoption of our solutions. With the full stack solution spanning ConvertWay, Uniware and Shipway, we are increasingly becoming a one-stop solution for ecommerce enablement and collectively serve a customer base of 7,000+ brands and sellers,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, in a LinkedIn post.

Total income rose to Rs 34.2 crore, up from Rs 27.6 crore in the previous December quarter.

The startup’s employee benefit expenses in the third quarter of 2024 saw a 10.49% decline to Rs 12.8 crore compared with Rs 14.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Last year, the Unicommerce IPO was massively oversubscribed by 168.32 times on the last day of bidding, driven by robust interest from both non-institutional and retail investors. This strong demand made Unicommerce's IPO one of the most subscribed startup offerings in India, with the price range set between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share.

Founded in 2012, Unicommerce offers SaaS solutions to streamline end-to-end ecommerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics providers. Its clients include Zivame﻿,﻿ ﻿Mamaearth﻿, ﻿Lenskart﻿, ﻿Fabindia﻿, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿, and ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿.