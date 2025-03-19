From Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's homecoming to Swiggy launching its B2B app Assure, YourStory brings today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

Here’s a roundup of key stories:

Featured stories

Meet the 59-year-old who reached the Everest Base Camp

Vasanthy Cheruveettil, a 59-year-old woman from Kerala, trekked solo to Everest Base Camp last month after walking for four months and training with the help of YouTube videos.

An avid YouTube user, Vasanthy watched videos of people trekking to Everest Base Camp, and was inspired.

The next destination on her bucket list is the Great Wall of China, and she has already started researching it. Vasanthy's story is a reminder that there are no limits to where your dreams can take you.

This startup is bringing male reproductive health to the forefront

Founded in 2024 by Harshit Kukreja and Akash Kumar, Raaz offers personalised, evidence-based male reproductive treatment for conditions like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

The Bengaluru-based startup, offers discreet, accessible, and medically backed solutions for male reproductive health.

Latest news

Swiggy launches Assure, a B2B app for restaurants to source supplies

Quick commerce and food delivery firm Swiggy has built an app for restaurant supplies. Called Assure, the service is likely to put Swiggy in direct competition with rival Zomato's Hyperpure, a B2B restaurant supply chain solution.

Assure is a B2B app for restaurants to source supplies. It was launched on Google Play Store on September 17 last year and last updated in December 2024. It was launched by Android Scootsy, a subsidiary of Swiggy, which has also launched Lynk Partner, an intra-city logistics platform, and Lynk Pragati, an internal tool for sales at Lynk.

ISRO Chairman Narayanan greets Sunita Williams, says India wishes to utilise her expertise

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Wednesday said astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return was a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration.

He also said India would wish to utilise her expertise in space exploration.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday after nine months' stay in the space station. Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.

Dezerv completes Rs 46 Cr ESOP buyback

Wealth-tech startup Dezerv on Wednesday said it has concluded its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback programme, facilitating the liquidation of vested stock worth up to Rs 46 crore ($5.3 million) for eligible current and former employees.

While the buyback aimed to give early employees an opportunity to create liquidity through their ESOPs, the company said employees largely wanted to remain invested.

Dezerv, established in April 2021 by former IIFL Wealth Senior Managing Partners—Sandeep Jethwani, Vaibhav Porwal, and Sahil Contractor—aims to provide affluent Indians with expert-led investment solutions. In December, the company crossed Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management.

Funding news

SaaS unicorn Icertis eyes $50M in fresh funding

SaaS unicorn Icertis﻿has filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise $50 million.

In 2022, the contract life cycle management firm secured $150 million through a revolving credit facility and convertible financing from Silicon Valley Bank.

The Pune-based firm reported a net profit of Rs 97 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, up from Rs 71 crore in FY23. Its operating revenue grew 33% to Rs 863 crore in FY24, compared to Rs 649 crore in the previous year.

Hypergro.ai raises Rs 7 Cr in Pre-Series A funding

Hypergro.ai, an AI-powered video generation and conversion platform, has secured Rs 7 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Eternal Capital. Other marquee investors such as Silver Needle Ventures, VCats, Astir Ventures, and FAAD Network have also participated in the round.





The funding will accelerate Hypergro’s AI innovation and global expansion, strengthening its position as a leader in AI-powered marketing automation, the company said.

Founded in 2022 by Rituraj Biswas and Neha Soman and headquartered in Bengaluru, Hypergro.ai utilises AI to solve inefficiencies in digital marketing such as manual execution, fragmented data, and lack of real-time intelligence.

SIDBI Venture Capital leads Series A round in Nourish You

Nourish You, a superfoods and plant-based nutrition brand, raised Rs 160 million as part of its Series A round led by SIDBI Venture Capital. This milestone follows the company’s strategic acquisition of One Good, a plant-based dairy brand, and builds on previous investments from marquee investors, including Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha; Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-founder, Darwinbox, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.





This funding positions the company for accelerated expansion and innovation in the superfood sector, with a target to surpass Rs 100 crore in net revenue over the next 18-24 months, the company said.

L to R - Rakesh Kilaru, Sowmya Reddy, and Krishna Reddy

Other news

Slumberzone New Zealand to set up first manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Slumberzone New Zealand, a luxury mattress manufacturer, has announced its entry into India's $2.5 billion mattress market. The company plans to establish its first manufacturing unit in Hyderabad with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore.

Founded in 2005 by Ranjay Sikka, Slumberzone is the third largest player in the mattress and sleep accessories ecosystem in New Zealand with an annual sales exceeding Rs 200 crore.

The Auckland-based retailer and manufacturer’s expansion into the Indian market is to cash in on the growing demand amongst consumers for comfortable and functional sleep solutions while dealing with hectic and stressful lifestyle.

Evocus expands its portfolio with black soda product

Beverage brand Evocus today announced the launch of its latest creation—black soda. Evocus' new launch is specifically designed for the hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry, offering a unique alternative to traditional soft drinks, the company said.

Crafted using natural ingredients and packaged in eco-friendly materials, Evocus Black Soda stands out in the competitive beverage market with its black hue, smooth flavour, and superior carbonation, the company said.

Blinkit to deliver NeoZAP prepaid payment tags for ‘Tap and Pay’ transactions

NeoZAP, a payment tag developed by the fintech arm of Neo Group, has recently made its debut on quick commerce app Blinkit.

NeoZAP enables tap-and-pay transactions without requiring internet, PINs or apps. Speaking about the partnership, Rayan Malhotra, CEO of NeoFinity said, "Speed and convenience define the future of payments, and NeoZAP embodies that vision. Partnering with Blinkit allows us to deliver on-demand payment solutions to users in a matter of minutes, bridging the gap between digital finance and quick commerce."