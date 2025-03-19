Swiggy launches Assure, a B2B app for restaurants to source supplies

Quick commerce and food delivery firm Swiggy has built an app for restaurant supplies. Called Assure, the service is likely to put Swiggy in direct competition with rival Zomato's Hyperpure, a B2B restaurant supply chain solution.

Assure is a B2B app for restaurants to source supplies. It was launched on Google Play Store on September 17 last year and last updated in December 2024. It was launched by Android Scootsy, a subsidiary of Swiggy, which has also launched Lynk Partner, an intra-city logistics platform, and Lynk Pragati, an internal tool for sales at Lynk.

Swiggy did not immediately respond to queries sent by YourStory seeking more details on the app.

The company is currently ramping up hiring for Assure, YourStory has learnt.

"Locally sourced, high-quality, and fresh ingredients; Adheres to the highest standards of hygiene from sourcing to delivery; A comprehensive solution for all kitchen needs," reads the app description on Play Store.

Assure is Swiggy's latest addition to a series of app launches, including Snacc, a quick food delivery app; Pyng, a professional services marketplace; and a standalone app for its quick commerce business Instamart.

Bengaluru-based Swiggy primarily runs its B2B operations through Lynk Logistics, a company it acquired in July 2023. Lynk operates as an FMCG retail distribution company, acting as an authorised distributor, offering a faster order-to-delivery turnaround and better availability.

Swiggy's supply chain and distribution business clocked a revenue of Rs 1,693 crore in the December quarter of FY2025, a growth of 23% from Rs 1,377 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In comparison, Zomato's Hyperpure clocked a revenue of Rs 1,671 crore in Q3FY25, a 95% y-o-y growth from Rs 859 crore in Q3 FY24. Its adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to 19 crore from Rs 34 crore during the same period.