Swiggy adds another player in quick food delivery space, launches Snacc

A new player in the quick food delivery space, Swiggy's latest app Snacc seems to have features of its private label Swiggy Cafe and Swiggy Bolt, its 10-minute food delivery service.

Swiggy did not immediately respond to queries shared by YourStory.

Snacc, which is operational in pin codes near the company's headquarters in Bengaluru and operational between 7 AM to 1 AM, features breakfast, meals, beverages and snacks predominantly unbranded in nature, except select products from Blue Tokai.

Swiggy's Bolt, which is on track to account for 10% of all food delivery orders on Swiggy, is completely separate from Snacc, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"We overall believe in the quick delivery in food phenomena quite well. We want our tentacles on every model out there, because it is early days, and who knows what wins. We want to be present in pretty much every model which is out there," Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy had told YourStory in an earlier interview.

What is particularly noteworthy here is Swiggy's move away from its super-app strategy. The platform already features duplicate offerings like Swiggy Bolt and Swiggy Cafe along with Scenes (the stepping out) Instamart (quick commerce arm), Genie (parcel delivery) and dine out.

Swiggy subscription membership, which comes with priority delivery and waived delivery charges, Swiggy One and One BLCK memberships are not yet operational on the app. Notably, the Snacc platform doesn't charge a platform fee.

The quick food delivery space, first initiated by Zepto Cafe is seeing strong competition. A day ago, Zomato started offering 15-minute food delivery options in select pin codes, its latest play after Bistro by Blinkit.

The frenzy has also prompted quick commerce unicorn Zepto to launch its food delivery app, under Zepto Cafe as it looks to plant itself among its food delivery players.

The space has also seen traction from new-age startups like Zing and Swish, along with existing players like magicpin, Ola Dash and BBNow.