Ultraviolette enters e-scooter range with Tesseract, launches motorcycle Shockwave

EV maker Ultraviolette launched Tesseract, the first in its scooter range at its Product and Technology showcase, FAST FORWARD India ’25, as well as its new motorcycle model Shockwave.

With a range of 261 km, an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 125 kmph, among its other features, Tesseract was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.45 lakh and the first 10,000 customers getting it for Rs 1.2 lakh.

The scooter also comes with an integrated radar and dashcam, with Omnisense mirrors, and provides safety technologies including blindspot detection, overtaking assist, lane change, and real-time collision alerts.

It is also equipped with traction control and dynamic regen for enhanced safety and optimizing energy consumption, the company said.

"Our top-down approach has enabled us to harness the core technology that we have developed over the last seven years. Our new scooter and light-weight motorcycle platform epitomizes iconic design, segment defining features and category leading performance that will ensure an unparalleled riding experience. We are proudly presenting this portfolio on a National and Global stage- highlighting Indian R&D, indigenous technological prowess, and engineering excellence," said Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette.

The motorcycle, Shockwave, which comes with a top speed of 120kmph and has a range of 165km, weighs 120 kg while also having a torque of 505 Nm at the rear wheel. The vehicle can go from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds.

The launch price of Shockwave stands at Rs 1.75 lakh and is available for about Rs 1.5 lakh to the first thousand customers. The prebooking for both vehicles began at 1:00 PM today.

Both products will begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2026.

The company which has bikes including the performance e-bikes F77 and F99 under its portfolio, has S, L, X, and B models in its expansion plan.

Other tech showcased at the launch include intelligent rider safety, radar technology, connected and temperature-controlled riding gear, aviation based motor technology, and voice-based communication systems.

“We will continue to focus on developing superior technologies that not just makes our products the best-in-class but deliver a more connected and hassle-free riding experience," said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette.

