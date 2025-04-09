BharatPe Group company gets RBI nod for payment aggregator licence

BharatPe Group company Resilient Payments Pvt Ltd has secured final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.

The company aims to deepen its presence in Tier II and III cities where digital payment adoption is nascent but growing rapidly.

BharatPe processes payments worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore annually and has disbursed loans exceeding Rs 18,000 crore through partnerships. Its point-of-sale business alone handles Rs 29,000 crore in transactions yearly.

"We're looking to broaden our footprint across high-potential markets, enhance our product suite, and bring more innovation to how businesses accept and manage digital payments. The focus now is on execution—building with intent, speed, and reliability,” said Sandeep Indurkar, CEO of Resilient Payments.

The RBI approval positions BharatPe as the only fintech firm in India to hold an NBFC licence via Trillion Loans, a stake in Unity Small Finance Bank, and a payment aggregator licence, BharatPe said in a statement.

The company plans to launch an online payment aggregator platform under the brand 'BharatPe X', targeting deeper penetration in smaller cities and high-growth sectors.

“This final authorisation is not just a milestone, but a responsibility we take seriously,” said Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe. “It speaks to the strength of the governance practices and operational frameworks we’ve put in place over the years.”

In October last year, the company launched Invest BharatPe, an investment platform. The platform’s first product, digital gold, was launched in partnership with the Mumbai-based startup Safegold. Users can invest in 24K pure gold with as little as Rs 100.

BharatPe plans to expand Invest BharatPe with more investment products, including the currently dormant 12% club and BharatPe's peer-to-peer lending platform, according to sources. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the fintech firm is also talking to NBFCs for a fixed deposit option.