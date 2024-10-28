BharatPe expands offerings with digital gold on new Invest BharatPe app

BharatPe has launched Invest BharatPe, a new investment platform, accessible via the Google Play Store and App Store.

The platform’s first product, digital gold, is launched in partnership with the Mumbai-based startup Safegold. Users can invest in 24K pure gold with as little as Rs 100. As an inaugural promotion, the platform offers an additional 1.1% free gold with every investment.

"The festive season is the perfect time to launch Invest BharatPe and introduce Digital Gold to our consumers. This period symbolises new beginnings, and we believe it's the ideal moment for individuals to take charge of their financial journeys. During the festive season, a large number of consumers plan and invest in gold, making it the perfect time to introduce this new offering," Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe, said.

In the future, BharatPe plans to expand Invest BharatPe with additional investment products, including the currently dormant 12% club and BharatPe's peer-to-peer lending platform, as per sources familiar with the developments.

As per reports by Moneycontrol, the fintech is also talking to NBFCs for an upcoming fixed deposit option.

BharatPe, in August, launched a new self-titled app. Previously, it offered consumer loans through its subsidiary, PostPe, which allowed users to access Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services and other financing options directly from the app. However, following a recent rebranding, the PostPe app was merged with the BharatPe app and refocused as a digital payments platform.

"We will be adding more investment products on our Invest BharatPe platform in the coming weeks. Our objective is to give consumers the option to choose from a range of investment options in line with their preferences. We are committed to providing a portfolio of trusted and well-regulated financial products on the Invest BharatPe platform as we strive to become a one-stop solution for consumers looking to secure their financial future," added Nalin.