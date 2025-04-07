Few writers have shaped modern thought and culture like Maya Angelou. A poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist, Angelou used her words to challenge oppression, uplift marginalised voices, and inspire generations. She was unafraid to address issues of race, identity, love, and resilience, offering the world an unfiltered view of both its injustices and its potential for change. Her works, including I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Phenomenal Woman, continue to be touchstones of empowerment and truth.

Her words continue to resonate today, reminding us of the power of language to shape perspectives and ignite change. Here are eight bold truths she wrote that still hold immense relevance in today’s world.

8 quotes from Maya Angelou that are still relevant

1. The power of courage

“Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.”

Angelou emphasised the necessity of courage—not just for grand acts of bravery but for everyday integrity. Whether speaking out against injustice or pursuing personal dreams, courage is the foundation for all meaningful actions.

2. Self-worth is non-negotiable

“I do not trust people who don’t love themselves and tell me, ‘I love you.’ … There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt.”

Her words challenge the idea that love can be given freely by those who do not first love themselves. Angelou urged people to recognise their own worth, arguing that self-respect is the key to meaningful relationships and personal strength.

3. Racism thrives in silence

“Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future, and renders the present inaccessible.”

Angelou never shied away from discussing racial injustice. She believed that addressing racism head-on was the only way to dismantle it, highlighting how ignorance and avoidance only allow discrimination to persist.

4. Survival comes from resilience

“I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it.”

Angelou’s life was marked by hardships, yet she remained a symbol of perseverance. She taught that while experiences—both good and bad—shape us, they do not define or diminish our strength and value.

5. Words hold immense power

“Words are things, I’m convinced. You must be careful about the words you use and the words you allow to be used in your house.”

For Angelou, language was never just about communication; it was an instrument of power. She encouraged people to be mindful of the words they consume and produce, recognising their ability to shape beliefs, self-esteem, and societal norms.

6. Love should be liberating, not controlling

“If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love. Don’t be surly at home, then go out and start grinning ‘Good morning’ at total strangers.”

Angelou’s view of love was one of generosity and authenticity. She believed that true love should empower rather than restrict, emphasising that kindness and warmth should start within our closest circles.

7. Women’s strength is unshakable

“I’m a woman, phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me.”

Her poem Phenomenal Woman is a celebration of self-acceptance and female empowerment. Angelou reminded women of their inherent strength, beauty, and capability in a world that often seeks to diminish them.

8. History must never be forgotten

“History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

Angelou believed that acknowledging the past—no matter how painful—was essential to progress. She urged society to confront history honestly to avoid repeating the same injustices.

Conclusion

Maya Angelou’s words were never meant to comfort the complacent. They were designed to challenge, inspire, and awaken. Her fearless truths continue to push the world forward, reminding us that honesty, courage, and love are not just ideals but necessities. In a world still grappling with inequality and injustice, her voice remains as powerful and necessary as ever.