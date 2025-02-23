Expression, authenticity, tenacity – tips for creative success from 10 artists

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 850 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

Held each year across four cities, the India Art Festival (IAF) recently wrapped up its editions in Mumbai and Bengaluru (see our coverage of the earlier editions here). There are also festival editions for New Delhi and Hyderabad, showcasing a wide variety of genres, styles and themes.

In this photo essay from IAF Bengaluru, ten of the featured artists shared tips and advice for aspiring artists. The creative journey is full of ups and downs, and calls for inner strength and reflection as well as effective engagement with the art ecosystem.

“Stay true to your own vision. Remember that there is no good, bad or ugly art. Art is, simply put, art. Period. Judgments of art are irrelevant, do not be too concerned about external validation,” Ria Aboobakar, an artist and HR expert, tells YourStory.

Consistent practice is important. “Do not be afraid to experiment. Do not have an assumed responsibility of wondering if people will like it or not,” she adds.

Having family support is also key. “I am thankful to my family for being my support system. It is not easy walking away and taking a 180-degree U-turn, leaving the corporate world behind and taking a bold step toward my passion,” she recalls.

Those who want to transition away from the corporate world and pursue a career in art require significant courage. “Art is a cash burner in the early days. But I believe that art has the power to transform lives, and I am passionate about continuing to create and contribute to the vibrant art scene,” Aboobakar affirms.

“Tenacity is my most important word of advice. Just keep doing it, and keep doing it the way you want to do it,” says Bengaluru-based artist Susan Mary Halfhide, who is also a designer and hospitality professional.

It is important not to get swayed by trends. “Especially do not change your style to accommodate the opinions of others. Your work needs to resonate with you before anything else,” she emphasises.

“Do not get intimated by works of other artists. Instead, focus on your own strengths and artistic journey,” Isha Valentine advises.

At the same time, it helps to attend lot of art exhibitions and connect with the ecosystem. “See the works of other artists. Interact with senior artists. Research about art and keep practising and experimenting – and you will be there soon,” temple artist Sathya Gowthaman recommends.

Hyderabad-based artist Annarapu Narender urges creators to keep showcasing their work. “Every exhibition introduces you to new audiences and feedback, helping you learn and grow,” he says.

“Additionally, explore works by artists from different places. Seek guidance from senior artists to broaden your perspective and skills. It is important to nurture your talent and creativity, rather than purely seek commercial gain,” he adds.

Bengaluru-based artist Kajal Ankush advises aspiring artists to trust their instincts and stay true to their art. “Don’t worry about perfection – instead, focus on expressing yourself,” she says.

“Mistakes will happen, but they will only make you grow. Keep learning, exploring, and most importantly, believe in your journey,” she urges.

Art is a journey of discovery for the artist and the viewer. “I am grateful for every opportunity to share my work and connect with others. I hope my paintings inspire people to see the beauty in emotions, nature, and the stories they hold,” she adds.

Nature artist Sandipa Roy urges aspiring creators to keep working and spend more time with their art. “Try to analyse and communicate your work. Keep seeing other artists' work and keep learning,” she says.

“By engaging with art, we can cultivate wisdom, empathy, and self-awareness. Art has the power to transform us, helping us become more compassionate, open-minded, and thoughtful individuals,” Roy adds.

Carpet artist Fannan Raza empahasies the role of vision and inspiration. “Stay true to your vision, embrace your style, and do not fear failure,” he says.

“Persevere, learn continuously, and express authentically. Surround yourself with inspiration and let every experience fuel your creativity,” he advises.

He echoes the words of spiritual writer Thomas Merton in this regard: “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”

“Create to express, not to impress. Paint for yourself and let the audiences perceive and enjoy your work the way you made it. Don’t be in pressure to be in pace with ongoing trends,” advises artist and curator Chandni Aggarwal.

Rishil Raja explains that aspiring artists need not wait for the perfect moment to start. “Begin creating right now. Do not procrastinate, even if it there is no exhibition ahead. The more you create, the less time you have to get distracted and to be pulled away from your passion,” he urges.

Social media can play a powerful role here. “If you feel your voice should be heard, put it out there. You might not immediately get the response you think you deserve, but if your art is impactful, people will respond,” he observes.

“Most importantly, stay true to your voice and do not be afraid to fail. Your patience and passion will guide you forward,” Raja advises.

Art is a journey, not just for the artist but for everyone who interacts with it. “Art has been my light and guidance through dark times in my life, and I am very privileged to have the opportunity to be able to put paint on canvas and have people see it,” he adds.

“With more media coverage, I think art is only going to thrive. Let us continue supporting and celebrating creativity—it has the power to transform,” Raja signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at IAF Bengaluru.)