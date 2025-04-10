Open Network for Digital Commerce's (ONDC) managing director and chief executive, Thampy Koshy, has stepped down after his three-year tenure at the government-backed ecommerce network.

"Koshy has expressed his desire to step down while helping on with the change. The MD & CEO responsibilities have been transitioned to an executive committee with Koshy available to the board over the next 3 months for advise," ONDC said in a statement.

The development was first reported by The Mint, which said Koshy's last day will be June 30.

Prior to his appointment at ONDC, Koshy was a Partner at EY for over a decade. Before that, he had over a decade-long stint at National Security Depository Limited (NSDL).

Earlier this year, Shireesh Joshi, chief buisness officer at ONDC and president of network expansion, quit the network to attend to personal matters.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce connects sellers and buyer apps across sectors like mobility, food delivery, logistics, ecommerce, and apparel. The network was an initiative by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade (DPIIT) to enable smaller businesses to harness the power of ecommerce against it being exclusively used by industry giants.

The network crossed 200 million transaction on its network in March, almost 30 months after it initiated its operations. The adoption was primarily driven by F&B, retail, grocery, logistics and mobility. Its monthly orders had reached to 12 million transactions in July 2024, white it recorded430,000 daily orders, led by the mobility sector, during the same period.