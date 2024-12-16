ONDC to witness 7x- 8x transactions by Dec 2025 versus Dec 2024: MD Koshy

Government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce expects to see its transaction levels to be 7 to 8 times by December 2025 from its existing level.

The number of transactions has already increased to more than three times since last December, said According to Thampy Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC in a media roundtable held on the launch of the network’s upcoming white paper, “Driving Digital Inclusion: Open Networks and Zero-Commission Mobility Apps.”

The network, which went live in January 2023, initially started with categories like mobility, food and groceries. However, mobility continues to be a significant segment with a 40% contribution to the total, which averages to about 15 million transactions on the network.

There are nearly 40 buyer-side applications gaining traction with consumers which are in early stages of adoption. Of these, around 20 are processing over 1,000 transactions daily. Out of these, about 12 handle more than 20,000 transactions a day, Koshy added.

While it started from ridehailing platforms, it has now broadened itself beyond ride hailing to include transit, buses and metros among others.

Cochin metro and Chennai metro are already doing close to 2,000 transactions each day.

“Most of the large metros will be live over the next three to six months, which is one example of how the mobility pie will kind of significantly expand,” noted Nitin Nair, Senior Vice President - South India for Logistics Mobility Transportation and Travel at ONDC.

ONDC, which enables smaller businesses to harness the power of ecommerce, also plans to focus on building multimodal solutions, which refers to looking at solutions beyond ride hailing for transportation between two points, whether from metros and buses, to offer consumers a travel ecosystem that is solved from end-to-end.

Multi modal transactions on the platform are more complex, as they involve three or more modes of transportations. The offering is still in very early stages and is expected to take some time to ramp up, explained Nair.