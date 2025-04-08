Swiggy Instamart pilots MaxxSaver to push for larger cart sizes, rivals Zepto's SuperSaver

Quick commerce and food delivery player Swiggy is initiating pilots for its 'MaxxSaver' feature on its Instamart platform, rivaling IPO-bound Zepto's similar offering, SuperSaver.

A quick browse on the app revealed that Swiggy MaxxSaver offers significant discounts across categories once the cart's value goes beyond Rs 1,000, without a change in its 10-min delivery promise. The service will also offer additional benefits to Swiggy BLCK members.

The service is available across all 100 cities where Swiggy Instamart is currently present.

"With Maxxsaver, we enhance our promise to make Swiggy Instamart the most affordable and convenient quick-commerce destination. By passing on the benefits of larger orders, we’re able to offer better pricing to our users. Whether it’s a top-up or a weekly haul, users can effortlessly unlock maximum savings on every order," noted Amitesh Jha, CEO, Swiggy Instamart in a press note.

The development comes amid a broader push for larger cart sizes in the quick commerce segment. In Q3FY25, the Bengaluru-based company saw a 14% rise in its average order value for quick commerce from Rs 469 to Rs 534.

Just a day ago, YourStory reported on quick commerce unicorn Zepto's plans to phase out Zepto Pass subscription service, strategically pivoting to a new programme called Zepto Daily. Zepto Daily, currently available by invite only in select pincodes, would offer extra benefits and exclusive price.

Zepto launched SuperSaver in September last year, which was an opt-in feature unlike Swiggy's MaxxSaver, which would be auto applied at checkout.

Quick commerce players have been ramping up their assortment to add categories like beauty, fashion, home decor, electronics, and travel. This move comes as they try to add margin accretive, high-ticket value items to improve unit economics.

Earlier in March, Bank of America in its latest research note, said, "While we remain positive on medium-term prospects for the quick commerce and food delivery market, we downgrade Zomato to Neutral and Swiggy to Underperform (both previously rated Buy), mainly led by our expectations of rising losses in the quick commerce business for next 12-15 months and slowing growth/slower pace of margin improvement in food delivery."

The sector has seen strong competition from existing players and new entrants. Amazon Now, the ecommerce giant's quick commerce arm, has initiated pilots in certain pin codes across Bengaluru.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Flipkart is looking to hit 500-550 dark stores before its flagship Big Billion Days sale event this year. Tata is also looking to secure a $1 billion capital infusion for its quick delivery and slotted delivery arm, Bigbasket.