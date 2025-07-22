Startup and news updates: Daily roundup (July 22, 2025)

From Milky Mists’ IPO to edtech firms keen on expanding ties with US universities, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

Edtech firms keen to expand ties with US universities

Two months ago, Praneet Singh, a senior official of the Study Abroad programme of edtech firm upGrad, was at a conference organised by the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers in San Diego. He was among 8,000 educators from universities across the world when news broke out that US student visa appointments had been stalled until further notice.

There were several questions on everyone’s mind: How will universities in the United States meet enrollment goals and plan annual budgets without international students? Can they preserve diversity in their cohorts if borders are shut? How will they manage the sentiment and expectations of students already enrolled?

What lies ahead for Milky Mist as it prepares to go public

Milky Mist Dairy Food has long been a household name in Tamil Nadu. Known for its neatly packed paneer and processed cheese, the company has carved a lucrative niche for itself in India’s fragmented dairy sector by focusing on value-added products—a marked difference from the milk cartons crowding grocery shelves.

Erode-based Milky Mist has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) earlier to raise Rs 2,035 crore through an initial public offering. The deal includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,785 crore and an offer-for-sale by the promoter family worth ₹250 crore. The company plans to use the proceeds towards paying down debt, upgrading its manufacturing facility, and expanding its footprint beyond its home market in southern India.

How Majikhan Mutva has taken Lippan art to the world

Majikhan Mutva, a Lippan artist from Kutch in Gujarat, narrates his incredible journey from being a labourer to carrying forward an ancient art that is giving him and his community new life.

Hunar.AI is fixing India’s frontline hiring problem

India's gig economy has taken flight, and so has the demand for delivery personnel for food delivery, quick commerce, and logistics companies. While frontline hiring is fast-paced, companies often struggle with slow and inefficient interview processes that can stretch for several rounds.

Latest news

Eternal hits 2025 peak as shares jump 12% on robust Q1 growth

Consumer tech platform Eternal's shares rose 12% on the NSE, touching their highest level since the beginning of the year after the company reported a 70% year-on-year growth in quarterly revenue, driven largely by strong growth in the quick commerce segment.

Shares of the company opened 8% higher at Rs 293 and later climbed as much as 12% to Rs 299 apiece.

Funding news

Avalanche, Team1 launch $100,000 mini-grant for Web3 ecosystem

Avalanche, a blockchain platform, has partnered with Team1, a network of developers, creators, and community members, to introduce a $100,000 Team1 India Mini Grant Fund. The pilot initiative aims to support early-stage Web3 projects and foster innovation within India’s blockchain ecosystem.

The grant fund is designed to address challenges faced by young and early-career developers, many of whom are under the age of 27, particularly the lack of access to funding and mentorship opportunities. To facilitate the disbursement of grants, Avalanche and Team1 have assembled a dedicated team to identify promising Web3 projects and work closely with selected teams to help them scale.

Avalanche will support grantees by providing access to its blockchain tools, network of collaborators, and opportunities to participate in community events, including hackathons. Projects will be selected through in-person demo sessions held across multiple cities in India. The program’s scope may be expanded after the completion of the first round in 2025.

Lifestyle and travel focused startup Escape Plan wings $5M

Travel and lifestyle startup Escape Plan has raised $5 million in a seed round led by Jungle Ventures' First Cheque@Jungle initiative and Fireside Ventures, the company said in a press note.

ApClub raises Rs 2 Cr to scale fitness-at-doorstep services

Bengaluru-based fitness startup ApClub has raised Rs 2 crore in its maiden pre-seed funding round. The fundraise was led by prominent fitness brand Curefit Healthcare, and enabled through the support and guidance of renowned startup accelerator PedalStart.

It also saw participation of a few angel investors, including Pranay Jivrajka (Founder and CEO of Allo Health, ex-CEO of Ola Foods).

Other news

Freshworks joins McLaren Formula 1 team as official IT partner to streamline global operations

Freshworks has entered into a multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing as an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. As part of the collaboration, McLaren has implemented Freshworks' IT service management platform, Freshservice, to enhance internal IT operations.

The AI-enabled software is being used to streamline McLaren’s global IT services, helping the team manage service requests efficiently during the race season. The goal is to simplify processes, improve response times, and support smoother operations across geographically dispersed teams.

By reducing technical disruptions, the solution is intended to help McLaren’s IT team focus on maintaining performance-related systems, with fewer internal hurdles affecting race preparations and execution.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)