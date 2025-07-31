Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (July 31, 2025)

From Microsoft and Meta’s strong quarterly results fuelled by AI to how Quintinno Labs is driving the clean energy shift from the back of a car, YourStory brings you today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

How Quintinno Labs is powering the clean energy revolution from a car trunk

India’s energy transition is gathering steam, but two persistent problems threaten to stall its progress: a patchy EV charging network and widespread reliance on diesel generators for backup power. For electric vehicle owners, “range anxiety” remains a daily concern—especially outside metro cities. And for off-grid or crisis-prone regions, diesel generator sets (gensets) are still the default, despite being loud, polluting, and expensive to run.

That’s the twin challenge that Guwahati-based Quintinno Labs is tackling—by building a portable, solar-compatible battery-based power station that could fit in the trunk of your car. Read more.

Latest news

Meta soars on AI-driven ad boom, posts strong Q2 results

Facebook ﻿parent Meta rode a wave of AI-driven digital advertising demand to deliver strong revenue and profit growth in the second quarter of 2025.

The California-based firm posted a 36% year-over-year surge in Q2 net profit, touching $18.3 billion. Revenue climbed 22% YoY to $47.5 billion. Both figures marked the second-highest levels in the past nine quarters, underscoring strong financial momentum. Read more.

Microsoft wraps FY25 on a high, riding AI and cloud wave

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella emphasised that the company is going through “a generational tech shift with AI” as it closed fiscal year 2025 on a high note. The firm clocked strong top- and bottom-line growth driven by AI-powered momentum across its cloud services.

Strong cloud and AI-driven results boosted investor sentiment, sending Microsoft shares to rise over 8% in after-hours trading and positioning the company to become the second ever to reach a $4-trillion market cap. If the rally holds, Microsoft will join chipmaker Nvidia, which crossed the $4-trillion mark earlier this month. Read more.

Swiggy Q1 preview: All eyes on quick commerce and profitability

Bengaluru-based Swiggy is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 at the close of markets today.

Sriharsha Majety-led Swiggy is expected to report a modest sequential increase in losses for the April–June quarter (Q1 FY26), even as its quick commerce and food delivery businesses continue to post strong year-on-year growth, according to brokerage estimates. Read more.

Funding news

IPV launches $110M global angel fund under GIFT City framework

Angel investment network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) on Thursday launched IPV International, a $110 million Category I Angel Fund, registered under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) at GIFT City, Gujarat. It has received the Fund Registration Certificate and the Fund Management Entity (FME) license.

IPV International completed the first close in April 2025 and has already made its debut investment in Singapore-based deeptech startup Cellivate Technologies, which is developing a patented, ethical alternative to fetal bovine serum using magnetic stimulation, targeting applications in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Read more.

Arivihan bags $4.17M pre-Series A led by Prosus, Accel

Arivihan, an AI-powered learning platform, has raised $4.17 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Prosus, Accel, and participation from GSF Investors.

Arivihan plans to use the fresh capital to expand into three new states, grow its AI research and language support capabilities, and scale its on-ground marketing and distribution strategy.

Founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Ritesh Singh Chandel, Sonu Kumar, and math educator Rushabh Kothari in 2024, Arivihan has developed a fully automated AI tutoring platform that delivers personalised coaching through interactive video lectures, instant doubt-solving, and AI-driven study plans.

Arivihan supports students preparing for the State Board, CBSE, and NEET exams, with a focus on Class 12 learners from Tier 2+, Tier 3 cities, and rural areas. The company plans to expand its academic team, recruit experienced NEET faculty, and hire across product, marketing, and engineering roles.

Snooplay raises Rs 8 crore in pre-Series A1 round

Toy marketplace Snooplay has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A1 funding round led by Pravek Family Office, with additional investment from a group of strategic angel investors.

The funds will support the launch of two proprietary technology products designed to change how toys are discovered, purchased, and recirculated in India, using AI, data, and user-focused design.

A significant share of the capital will go towards the nationwide rollout of these products, including the development of what the company describes as India’s most comprehensive Toy Intelligence Database.

Founded in 2019 by Aanchal Mahajan and Brij Raj Singh, the startup is developing India’s first full-stack, AI-powered toy platform, combining discovery, purchase, and responsible disposal within a single integrated system.

ILine secures $500,000 in angel funding

ILine.ai Solutions, an EV-focused marketplace for last-mile delivery, has secured $500,000 in an angel funding round led by climate-tech and mobility investors.

The capital will support ILine’s expansion into Tier-II cities and enhance AI integration to improve low-emission delivery efficiency.

Over the next 18 months, ILine will direct 55% of the funds towards expansion into 13 Tier-II cities, including Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, and set up two regional hubs. Another 25% will support scaling its EV driver network, targeting 20,000 new pilots.

Other news

Fulcrum Digital appoints Bhaskar Gandavabi as SVP of Technology and Innovation

Fulcrum Digital has appointed Bhaskar Gandavabi as Senior Vice President – Technology and Innovation, as part of efforts to strengthen its global leadership team.

In his new role, Gandavabi will lead Fulcrum Digital’s technology and innovation efforts across global markets. He brings over 30 years of experience in IT services, having held roles from developer to CTO and CEO.

He has worked with organisations such as AIG, Prudential, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch, Standard & Poor’s, Reuters, and SiriusXM. His expertise spans sectors including finance, insurance, media, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, education, and the public sector.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)