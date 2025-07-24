MakeMyTrip forays into international tours and attractions booking

MakeMyTrip, India’s largest online travel agency, has launched a global Tours and Attractions booking platform, giving Indian travellers access to over 200,000 experiences across 1,100 cities in 130 countries.

The platform, announced Thursday, is designed to streamline the booking of international experiences—such as city tours, theme parks, adventure sports, and cultural activities—through a single interface. Indian users will be able to browse and pay for experiences in rupees, with bookings integrated into the ‘MyTrips’ section of the app, alongside flights and hotels.

“Experiences account for a significant share of spending when Indians travel overseas, yet discovering and booking them remains one of the most fragmented aspects of the journey,” said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip. “Our attempt is to make the discovery and booking experience simple, convenient and personalised like the flight, hotels, and ground transport bookings.”

The company said the platform is powered by partnerships with leading global providers and backed by a 24/7 travel and assistance desk to offer support across time zones.

The expansion is part of MakeMyTrip’s strategy to broaden its presence across all segments of travel. The company has previously focused on flights, hotels, and ground transport, but now aims to become a full-service platform for outbound Indian tourists.

MakeMyTrip listed examples of available experiences, including visits to the Eiffel Tower, Disneyland Paris, a desert safari in Dubai, helicopter rides over Hawaii, and sumo wrestling shows in Tokyo.

“This launch is a natural addition to our stated vision of being a one-stop shop for all travel booking services, with a delightful experience for customers,” Magow said.

MakeMyTrip, which owns travel brands such as Goibibo and redBus, has more than 83 million lifetime transacted users and operates across multiple categories, including air, rail, and bus ticketing, accommodation, holiday packages, forex, and visa services.

The new offering positions the company to capture a growing share of outbound tourism spending, especially as more Indians seek international travel experiences.