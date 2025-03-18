Travel brand Goibibo onboarded cricketer Rishabh Pant as new brand ambassador who also features in its latest campaign alongside Sunil Gavaskar.

According to the company, following its usual format of youth-centric campaigns that resonate across generations, it has launched its latest campaign featuring the duo.

“The campaign adds a fun spin on Sunil Gavaskar’s phrase, ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ during commentary, to guide customers for their travel and stay plans,” Goibibo said in a statement.

“Renowned for his spontaneous style of play, playful attitude, and vibrant personality, Rishabh Pant is the ideal choice to represent Goibibo—bringing the same energy and enthusiasm to travel that he does to cricket. The chemistry between Rishabh Pant and Sunil Gavaskar is bound to captivate audiences of all ages, crafting a memorable experience for both cricket fans and avid travellers alike,” said Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo.

“I am pleased to partner with Goibibo, a brand I resonate with as youthful and dynamic. It was extremely exciting to work with Sunil Sir for this campaign. I’m pleasantly surprised by how well Goibibo has turned this conversation into a playful take on travel plans,” said Pant.

“I have always believed players have every right to comeback at comments about them. I myself did so several times during my playing career. So, I see the funny side of the concept and I don’t mind fun being poked back at me,” said Gavaskar.

Operating via its mobile app and website, Goibibos services include flight ticketing, train ticketing, hotel bookings, bus ticketing, inter-city cabs, and ancillary travel offerings.