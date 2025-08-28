“Companies are not looking for developers, and companies are not looking for coders. Companies are looking for builders,” says Dhanraj G, Co-founder and CTO of HRtech startup Quickhyre AI, adding that companies are seeking candidates who can scribble on paper and turn it into a real product.

Speaking at the second edition of DevSparks Hyderabad on August 23, Dhanraj emphasised how technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is reshaping hiring, skills, and workplace readiness.

One of the most notable shifts in hiring trends, he said, was the expectation from employers. Today, technical interviews are not limited to theoretical assessments and textbook questions. Instead, companies are assigning real-life product assignments to candidates during interviews. It is no longer about clearing a coding round, “It’s task-based…They come up with an idea, take a very small part of the activity, and give it, asking the shortlisted candidates to build a prototype…They are not expecting every feature to be there, but they are expecting a complete activity,” he said, addressing a room packed with innovators, developers, coders, and tech enthusiasts.

Dhanraj G, Co-founder and CTO of Quickhyre AI

This impact, he says, has also impacted compensation. Companies are now flexible and are willing to pay more if the candidate demonstrates exceptional capabilities. “There are situations where the client says I’m okay to pay double the CTC if a candidate is good… even if the candidate never asked for (it).”

Rethinking learning and hiring

Quickhyre AI was built to solve an urgent problem in the hiring industry—speed. The startup helps companies hire in record time, sometimes within 24 hours if the need calls for it. However, the platform is designed to be different from traditional job portals. For instance, hiring companies cannot directly view applicants until they confirm the headcount requirement from the finance team to ensure that both sides—candidates and hiring companies—is crucial.

Furthermore, he adds that despite opportunities, there is a huge shortage in the tech talent market. “We are expecting more than one lakh opportunities in the market for the coming days, especially for freshers. But only 30,000 can be placed out of one lakh jobs. There is a huge gap…Maybe we are not skilled, or not ready for the changes.”

Quickhyre AI is trying to fix this gap between tech candidate demand and supply through placement support. For partner companies that work with educational institutions, instead of offering internships, Quickhyre AI encourages long-term project-based collaborations spanning six months to a year, so that “By fourth year (in college), a student can complete two years of experience,” Dhanraj explains.

He cautioned the audience against superficial learning and the need to keep themselves updated with technologies. To underline how AI is being adopted across industries, Dhanraj shared examples.

A US-based founder he met recently is working on a platform for children’s psychology with AI. The idea is to track kids’ moods and activities to help parents identify their interests and passions early. “That’s what a company is looking (for) now… companies are not building just for the sake of AI, but solving real problems,” he adds.

Closer home, he described a small company of 150 employees that wanted an ‘AI intern. The interns they hired transformed HR processes, automating attendance, payroll, and compliance. “Previously, they used to have four managers to take care of HR operations. Now one associate is doing it all, and those managers are working on business expansion. Last month, the founder told me that with these changes, they did Rs 30 crore in business,” he adds.

However, on the company side, Dhanraj emphasises how hirers should give away the impression of hiring the ‘perfect candidate.’ “I say we will give you a candidate who fits the role. If you are expecting perfection, go beyond what you are expecting…Don’t go with Rs 40 lakh (package), go with Rs 80 lakh.”

For job seekers, the message was direct too—don’t aim for a 50% hike, focus on building and showcasing projects and companies will be ready to invest.

Looking forward

Looking ahead, Dhanraj warns that cybersecurity will become just as critical as AI adoption. “You have built a product and are maintaining it…What if someone hacks it? What if payroll details get alternated? Companies must think about these things.”

Finally, before concluding, he reassures job-seekers that hiring is happening and there’s demand too; however, he reminds: “Companies are looking for builders, not developers. Continuous learning is key. Don’t just think about the hike—think about the impact. Yes, companies will pay if we are capable. The package is always there, open for you.”