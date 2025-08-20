BharatPe, a financial services and UPI payments platform, has expanded its top management with the appointment of Rajesh C as Head of Finance and Himanshu Nazkani as Head of Investments, as the company positions itself for its next phase of growth.

Rajesh, who previously served as Senior Vice President-Finance at SBI Card, will oversee the company’s finance function, treasury, and taxation. With more than two decades of experience across financial planning, accounting and regulatory reporting, he has held roles at Dutch Bank ABN Amro-RBS and GE Capital.

“Rajesh’s deep financial expertise and proven track record in strategic planning and IPO readiness will be instrumental in ensuring a strong financial foundation as we scale,” said Nalin Negi, Chief Executive Officer of BharatPe.

Himanshu Nazkani joins from CarDekho Group, where he was Vice President of Strategy and led initiatives spanning artificial intelligence, mergers and acquisitions, and value creation. He will lead BharatPe’s investments and insurance strategy, with a mandate to build partnerships and scale offerings across mutual funds, digital gold, fixed deposits and insurance.

Nazkani has also held leadership positions at NYE Money, Kristal.ai, Elevar Equity, and Religare Global Asset Management.

“Himanshu’s rich experience in fintech and investments will further bolster our efforts in identifying new opportunities and building long-term growth drivers,” Negi said.

Himanshu Nazkani, Head of Investments, BharatPe, said “BharatPe has built a unique position in India’s fintech landscape by solving real-world problems at scale. With its technology-led approach and strong foundation, the company is poised for exponential growth. I am excited to contribute to this journey by shaping BharatPe’s investment & Insurance strategy and building innovative businesses that deliver long-term value.”





BharatPe will raise funds before the initial public offer, but the listing will take place only when market conditions are favourable, a top official of the unicorn fintech firm said. BharatPe, last week, announced that it had achieved operational profitability after excluding the employee stock ownership plan.





The Delhi-based fintech reported its first annual profit in the year ended March 31. In FY25, the fintech company posted an adjusted profit before tax of Rs 6 crore compared with a loss of Rs 342 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,734 crore, while EBITDA, excluding employee stock option costs, turned to a Rs 141 crore surplus from a Rs 209 crore deficit the year earlier. EBITDA is the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.