BharatPe turns profitable in FY25, posts Rs 6 Cr profit before tax

BharatPe reported its first annual profit in the year ended March 31. In FY25, the fintech company posted an adjusted profit before tax of Rs 6 crore compared with a loss of Rs 342 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,734 crore, while EBITDA, excluding employee stock option costs, turned to a Rs 141 crore surplus from a Rs 209 crore deficit the year earlier. EBITDA is the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

“Becoming PBT positive marks more than just a financial milestone; it signals a successful turnaround. We’re no longer just scaling, we’re growing responsibly, with strong financial governance and a sharp focus on sustainable value creation,” Chief Executive Officer Nalin Negi said in a statement.

BharatPe's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,667 crore in FY25, growing at a 54% compound annual rate since FY22, when it was Rs 457 crore.

Also Read India's fintechs deliver on core as credit engines warm up

Negi added, “With profitability as our foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, enter new verticals, and solidify our position as a full-stack fintech leader.”

The company added that its offline UPI QR transactions increased 26% year-on-year. BharatPe serves over 17 million merchants across 450 cities and processes about 450 million UPI transactions each month, equivalent to roughly Rs 12,000 crore in monthly payment value.

Meanwhile, during the period, BharatPe lifted its stake in lending subsidiary Trillionloans to 74%.

The fintech also secured final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator in April, a move it says will widen its merchant base and deepen penetration in smaller cities.

In October last year, the company launched Invest BharatPe, an investment platform, which launched its first product, digital gold, in partnership with the Mumbai startup Safegold. Users can invest in 24K pure gold with as little as Rs 100.

BharatPe plans to expand Invest BharatPe with more investment products, which include BharatPe's peer-to-peer lending platform 12% club, according to sources.

Recently, Pankaj Goel, Chief Technology Officer of BharatPe, stepped down from his role after a tenure of nearly two years, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to YourStory. Goel had joined the Delhi-based fintech unicorn in July 2023, taking charge of its technology strategy across group entities.