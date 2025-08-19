Credgenics acquires Arrise, sets up CG Setu to scale on-ground ops

Debt-collections software provider Credgenics has acquired Arrise, one of India’s larger field-collections service firms, and launched “CG Setu,” an on-ground network designed to connect lenders and borrowers through standardised, tech-enabled field operations. The combined entity is aiming for an annual revenue of Rs 850 crore within three years, the company said in a statement.

Credgenics said CG Setu will bring a single operating model for field collections, integrating workforce management, monitoring, and analytics. The company described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind approach aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and borrower engagement for banks, NBFCs, digital lenders and ARCs.

Arrise, founded in 2019, operates across more than 25 Indian states through a network of over 5,000 professionals and offers calling services in 13+ vernacular languages. It will continue under its current leadership for at least five years, the companies said.

The combination positions Credgenics as a full-stack collections provider with on-field coverage across over 18,000 PIN codes, alongside digital collections, multiple dialers, voice bots, litigation and repayment-management systems, and advisory on collections and legal workflows.

“This strategic partnership marks a huge step forward in Credgenics’ mission to transform debt collections with technology. CG Setu will disrupt the field collections model with its efficient, data-driven, and compliant approach. It will deliver greater efficiency and complete transparency for lenders, while providing a superior experience for borrowers,” said Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Credgenics.

“Joining hands with Credgenics unlocks new avenues for technology innovation and business value creation in the critical area of debt collections,” said Avadhut Thali, MD & CEO of Arrise. “We are confident that this coming together of expertise and technology will help us set new benchmarks in scale, effectiveness, and compliance for collections in the financial services industry.”

Kunal Sawhney, Executive Director at Arrise, said: “This collaboration with Credgenics is a defining moment for Arrise. Together, we will continue to empower lenders with unmatched efficiency, innovative insights, and compliance standards.”

Credgenics said its platform handled more than 98 million loan accounts totaling over $250 billion in FY24 and facilitated 1.7 billion omnichannel communications, serving 150+ financial institutions.