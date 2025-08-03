Hello,

After a rollercoaster week of tariffs and policy decisions, the United States faced its first big test: July’s unemployment data.

It was a reality check, to say the least. US employment growth was weaker than expected in July, while the nonfarm payrolls count for the prior two months was revised down by a massive 258,000 jobs, suggesting a sharp deterioration in the labour market.

What this also means is that the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its September meeting is back on the table.

US stocks slumped, and the S&P index suffered its biggest daily percentage decline in over two months on both the jobs report and tariff fallouts.

On the latter, global markets are in the same boat. Global equities tumbled as companies and countries scrambled to negotiate better deals, including Switzerland, which was slapped with 39% tariffs, and India, hit with a 25% rate.

Meanwhile, Apple’s back in the crosshairs over its recent tariff-driven iPhone sales rush. Even as it showcased its best revenue growth in three years, investors had a far more pressing concern: how long would this boost last?

In a notable shift, though, CEO Tim Cook turned the focus towards the company’s AI product pipeline–a space Apple has historically trailed behind rivals–striking an optimistic tone for future investments.

Big Tech’s love for big AI spends is no secret, after all.

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Fiji’s bold culinary landscape

Swiping left on dating burnout

Wellness woven into hospitality

Here’s your trivia for today: Which is the most remote place on Earth?

Travel and Leisure

In Fiji, food isn’t just sustenance—it’s a celebration. It’s woven into ceremonies, shared under thatched roofs, sizzled on beachside grills, or plated with precision in fine-dining restaurants overlooking the sea.

Whether you are a devout foodie or someone who simply eats to refuel, Fiji’s food scene has a way of winning you over, gently, generously, and deliciously. Every meal comes with a new revelation, not just about Fiji’s diverse culinary influences, but about the people who pour their hearts into every dish.

Seaside feasts:

Indigo has been drawing inspiration from India and Southeast Asia since 2007, seasoning every dish with island ease and Fijian warmth. The boneless chicken tikka, masala crab, and slow-cooked kadhai lamb are standout dishes, along with duck curry, fragrant with Fiji Indian spices.

InterContinental’s signature restaurant, Navo Specialty-Dining, offers a multi-course affair that showcases the region’s finest ingredients with global flair—from kokoda urau, Yasawa lobster in a silky coconut cream, to braised lamb shanks and mango-passion sago pudding.

Toba Bar & Grill, tucked inside the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, showcases the best of tropical flavours. From a kokoda of Mahi-mahi, a Fijian ceviche of fish marinated in lime and coconut milk, to sesame-seared tuna and Ayam Goreng, dinner at Toba features an eclectic spread.

Relationships

The convenience of dating apps has reshaped modern romance, but an unintended side-effect has emerged—‘swipe fatigue’ or dating burnout. This phenomenon is affecting young people across urban India, as the endless cycle of swiping, matching, and ghosting leaves them emotionally depleted.

According to several mental health professionals, the sheer volume of choices fuels this exhaustion, causing it to manifest both emotionally and behaviorally in various ways.

Connection lost:

According to Ishi Agarwal, a trauma-informed therapist, people may find themselves repeatedly deleting and reinstalling apps, reflecting a push-pull dynamic between hope and self-protection. Relationship counsellor Ruchi Ruuh believes dating burnout can feel like a mix of disappointment and numbness.

Ruuh also says that people are increasingly getting conditioned to seek instant gratification and validation in modern dating culture, which also skews how people perceive rejection and compatibility.

The growing awareness of swipe fatigue has prompted many people to step away from dating apps altogether. But Agarwal says it’s important to examine the intention behind this break, and take the time to slow down, observe and bond, instead of rushing in with the expectation of finding ‘the one’.

Travel and Leisure

Amid wellness buzzwords, spa menus, and yoga itineraries, a quiet shift is emerging in India’s luxury hospitality. The era of ‘stealth wellness’ is here, where well-being isn’t sold as a service but woven into spaces, food, and the gentle rhythm of time.

This move from programmed to intuitive experiences reflects a deeper understanding of what travellers crave: not just relaxation, but reconnection with self, space, and slowness.

News & updates

Writedown: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday took a $3.76 billion writedown on its stake in Kraft Heinz, an acknowledgement that the decade-old investment hasn't worked out, and reported lower quarterly operating profit as insurance underwriting premiums declined.

AI partnership: Meta Platforms is pressing ahead with efforts to bring in outside partners to help fund the massive infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence, disclosing plans in a filing on Thursday to offload $2 billion in data centre assets as part of that strategy.

Which is the most remote place on Earth?

Answer: Point Nemo, a point in the South Pacific Ocean. It is closer to the International Space Station when it passes overhead (408 km) than the nearest landmass, Ducie Island (2,688 km).

We would love to hear from you! To let us know what you liked and disliked about our newsletter, please mail [email protected].

If you don’t already get this newsletter in your inbox, sign up here. For past editions of the YourStory Buzz, you can check our Daily Capsule page here.