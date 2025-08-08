Infibeam shifts ecommerce arm to Rediff, sharpens focus on payments and AI ventures

Infibeam Avenues Ltd will sell its ecommerce platform infrastructure business to its subsidiary Rediff.com India Ltd in a Rs 800.39 crore deal.

The move is meant to give both sides a clearer focus. Infibeam says it will now double down on payments and artificial intelligence (AI) through CCAvenue and its Phronetic.ai unit. Rediff will fold the ecommerce platform into its RediffOne business suite—alongside its email, news and payments products.

A year ago, Infibeam Avenues Ltd had acquired a 54% stake in Rediff.com India Ltd for up to Rs 25 crore in an internally funded deal, aiming to build on Rediff’s internet, news, and enterprise email businesses.

"This strategic move creates a powerful growth runway for both Infibeam and Rediff," said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd. "By sharpening our focus and enhancing agility, we are unlocking new opportunities to deliver sustained, superior value to our shareholders and the broader ecosystem."

The company has announced plans to roll out a global Agentic AI marketplace in Mumbai, which will allow developers, enterprises, and individuals to build, buy, sell, and operate AI agents that function as digital co-workers.

Infibeam is preparing to debut RediffPay, a UPI payments app that will mark its entry into the consumer-facing payments market. This will complement its CCAvenue payment gateway business and is expected to strengthen its position in digital payment policy discussions.

The company has also entered the AI-driven media sector with Rediff TV, an AI-native content platform designed for large-scale creation, curation, and monetisation. The platform will feature built-in AdTech tools and is positioned as a growth driver at the intersection of content, technology, and commerce.

The platform business, which powers online storefronts for big enterprises and government departments—including India’s Government eMarketplace—brought in Rs 180 crore in revenue last year, a small slice of Infibeam’s overall turnover but with high profitability: Rs 137 crore in EBITDA. By comparison, Infibeam’s main payments arm, CCAvenue, made Rs 3,546 crore in revenue and Rs 111 crore in EBITDA.

Rediff is eyeing fresh capital to speed up growth, including a possible IPO, as it looks to expand its reach in enterprise software and digital commerce.