Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 4, 2025)

From India’s fintech sector delivering its core growth engine to Mitigata fundraise, YourStory brings today’s headlines with the latest developments across sectors.

Featured stories

India's fintechs deliver on core as credit engines warm up

In the June quarter, listed fintechs, such as Paytm, PB Fintech, and MobiKwik, turned in a mixed performance. Their core businesses—insurance for PB Fintech, payments for Mobikwik and Paytm—remained steady and predictable. But the add-on vertical everyone’s betting big on, credit, is still in a holding pattern.

Today, lending isn’t the core business for them, but it’s the one probably with the biggest upside. In India, where access to credit remains limited, fintech firms see lending as their breakout lever, but for now, cautious consumers, tighter regulation, and macro uncertainty are keeping risk appetite low.

How NxtGen is riding the AI-data centre wave

The data centre industry is at an all-time high thanks to the ever-growing appetite of AI models for raw compute power, making high-performance chip racks the most valuable asset in technology.

Standing at the centre of this transformation is NxtGen, a Bengaluru-based company that has been the cornerstone of India’s cloud computing industry for over a decade. The firm now finds itself uniquely positioned to cash in on the AI boom.

Beyond drug discovery: How LogicFlo AI is fixing life sciences’ workflow crisis

The life sciences industry thrives on innovation, yet some of its brightest minds—PhDs, MDs, and researchers—are often consumed by paperwork. Instead of focusing on breakthroughs in drug development or patient care, these experts spend countless hours formatting regulatory submissions, reviewing scientific literature, and managing compliance workflows.

Boston-headquartered LogicFlo tackles systemic inefficiencies in life sciences organisations—pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies—by automating and streamlining high-compliance, knowledge-heavy workflows.

Latest news

Mitigata raises $5.9 M in Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Cyber resilience startup Mitigata has secured $5.9 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing backers Titan Capital and WEH Ventures.

HealthQuad appoints Namit Chugh as director

HealthQuad, the healthcare-focused venture capital arm of Quadria Group, has appointed Namit Chugh as director to enhance its investment focus across deeptech and tech-enabled healthcare models.

Chugh, who joins from W Health Ventures, brings over 15 years of experience in healthtech investing and consulting, having led investments in Wysa, BeatO, and Mylo, and launched India’s only seed-to-venture healthtech platform through 2070 Health.

Other news

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, Alcatel enter into OEM partnership

Android app marketplace Indus Appstore has entered into an OEM partnership with Alcatel, a French consumer technology brand. As part of this long-term partnership, Indus Appstore will come pre-installed as an app store on all Alcatel smartphones in India.

By integrating a localised app marketplace, both brands aim to drive innovation and accessibility for millions of users across the country.

Swiggy’s DeskEats goes live in over 7,000 tech parks

Swiggy has rolled out DeskEats, a food experience designed specifically for working professionals in 7000+ tech parks, business centres, and corporate complexes across 30 cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune and Kolkata.

Built for convenience, speed, and variety, DeskEats is tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking a hassle-free food delivery experience during their workday, right at their desks.