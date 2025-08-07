Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 7, 2025)

From Rahul Guha, CEO of Thyrocare, stepping up to lead PharmEasy’s parent API Holdings as Siddharth Shah steps down, to MakeMyTrip launching its GenAI-powered trip planning assistant Myra, YourStory brings today’s headlines that highlight significant developments across industries.

Featured stories

The Unfinished State: Sanjay Kumar Jha on Bihar's long road from collapse to confidence

When Nitish Kumar became the chief minister of Bihar in 2005, the eastern Indian state had just 384 kilometres of rural roads, power cuts that lasted most of the day, and crime syndicates that controlled highways.

Kidnappings for ransom were so routine that anyone with means travelled with armed guards. "Law and order was not broken, it was missing," says Sanjay Kumar Jha, a federal lawmaker who has served in Kumar's cabinet for nearly two decades.

Today, Bihar has more than 100,000 kilometres of rural roads and round-the-clock electricity in every village. By any administrative metric, it has gone from collapse to stability. But Jha says the next five years will be about something else entirely: industry. "Earlier, there was no groundwork for investment. Today, we have the fundamentals in place—security, connectivity and power," Jha says. "Now comes the big challenge—getting capital to move in."

The transformation represents one of India's most dramatic turnarounds in governance, but now comes the bigger test: Can a state once synonymous with dysfunction convince investors it's ready for business?

Read more

BIDSO’s digital-first manufacturing platform is powering India’s next-gen toy supply chain

For decades, China has reigned supreme in the global toy industry, producing nearly 70% of all toys sold worldwide. But as global dynamics shift, rising import tariffs, stricter quality standards, and the push toward ‘China plus one’ sourcing strategies, brands are looking for alternate supply bases.

India, bolstered by policy support, expanding manufacturing capability, and cost advantages, is emerging as a serious contender. The Indian toy market, valued at $1.9 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach $4.7 billion by 2033, according to the IMARC Group. On the export front, toy shipments from India surged 239% in FY 2022–23, as reported by the Toy Association of India. This shift opens doors for Indian manufacturers to play a more central role in the global toy supply chain.

Amid this transformation is Bengaluru-based ﻿Bidso﻿, a B2B contract manufacturer focused on outdoor and mobility toys. It specialises in tricycles, scooters, baby walkers, and electric ride-ons. BIDSO aims to be the manufacturing backbone for both domestic and global toy brands.

Read more

How Koot is helping early-stage startups sell smarter to global enterprises

Enterprise sales involve selling software subscriptions to large MNCs, where one needs to win over multiple departments—IT, finance, legal, and procurement, among others. While many early-stage startups develop products for enterprises, they often lack the expertise to sell or scale them effectively. The process can take weeks or even months, but the payoff is significantly higher.

Enter Koot—founded by Sankara Srinivasan and M Nageshwari Sankara in 2023—which helps young SaaS and AI startups unlock their enterprise sales. “We show startups that there are multiple paths to the same goal and help them choose the right one based on their product, maturity, and target market,” Co-founder and CEO Srinivasan tells YourStory.

The Bengaluru-based business-to-business (B2B) startup offers product-market fit validation, sales playbooks, partnership channel-building services, and market research. Besides, it guides startups on everything from go-to-market planning to tapping into the Global Capability Centres (GCC)markets.

Read more

Latest news

Thyrocare chief Rahul Guha to lead PharmEasy parent as Siddharth Shah steps down

Siddharth Shah, Co-founder and chief executive of API Holdings, the parent company of digital pharmacy PharmEasy and diagnostics chain Thyrocare, is stepping down from his executive role, marking a significant shift in leadership at one of India’s most prominent health-tech platforms.

Shah will assume the position of Vice Chairman and Director of API Holdings, effective August 27, 2025, the company said. The company has appointed Rahul Guha, currently the Managing Director and CEO of Thyrocare, as its new Chief Executive. Guha will continue to head Thyrocare in addition to taking on group-level responsibilities at API Holdings.

The leadership transition is part of a broader realignment across the group as it navigates a tighter capital environment and revisits plans for a public market debut. Before leading Thyrocare, Guha served as President of Operations at API Holdings, where he played a key role in driving operational integration across subsidiaries.

Read more

Funding news

Outzidr raises Rs 27 Cr in Pre-Series A round led by RTP Global

Outzidr, the Gen Z-focused fashion brand, has raised Rs 27 crore ($3.1 million) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by RTP Global, with participation from existing investor Stellaris Venture Partners.

Outzidr Founders

The funding will support the brand’s expansion, including strengthening its design, operations, and technology teams, and the launch of its first exclusive offline store by March 2026.

Founded in 2024 by Nirmal Jain, Mani Kant Mani, and Justin Mario, Outzidr officially launched in February 2025. The founding team brings experience from companies such as STYLI, Myntra, Max Fashion, Increff, Delhivery, and McKinsey, spanning fashion, supply chain, and operations.

This round follows a Rs 30 crore ($3.5 million) seed investment in 2024, led by Stellaris Venture Partners along with a group of strategic angel investors.

MangoPoint raises $1M in Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

﻿MangoPoint﻿, an exporter of fresh, chemical-free mangoes and mango products, has raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network, Keiretsu Forum India, Fondation Botnar, IIM Calcutta Alumni Network (IIM-CAN), Metis Family Office, and JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF).

The fresh capital will be used to expand farmgate infrastructure, improve backend capabilities, diversify the product portfolio, and enter additional markets.

Founded in 2018 by Manjula Gandhi Rooban and Prasanna Venkatarathnam, MangoPoint focuses on high-quality, carbide-free mango exports to North America and Europe. The company also offers processed mango ingredients used in food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Tryo Raises Rs 3 Cr in pre-seed round led by Zeropearl VC

Fashion shopping platform Tryo has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC. The investment will support the company’s Bengaluru launch, technology development, and expansion of brand partnerships.

Founded in January 2025 by Meet Saparia, Arjav Patni, and Shiva Singh, Tryo addresses key friction points in online fashion shopping, such as uncertainty around fit, fabric, and appearance. The platform enables users to order up to ten items at zero cost, try them at home, and pay only for what they keep.

Currently, Tryo features collections from over 25 premium menswear and womenswear brands, including The Souled Store, Virgio, The Bear House, and Bewakoof. It offers both 60-minute and scheduled delivery services.

True Colors Limited raises Rs 13.5 Cr to scale digital textile operations

True Colors Limited, a digital textile printing and fabric processing company, has raised Rs 13.5 crore in a recent funding round from Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund and Finavenue Capital Trust – Finavenue Growth Fund.

The new capital will be used to expand True Colors' core operations in fabric printing, sublimation paper, machine trading, and ink supply. It will also enhance production capacity, improve efficiency, support the True Colors Print acquisition, and strengthen long-term growth and profitability.

The investment follows a period of strong financial growth for the company, with revenues rising from Rs 80 crore in FY22–23 to Rs 233 crore in FY24–25. True Colors projects revenue of nearly Rs 300 crore in FY25–26.

Also Read BharatPe turns profitable in FY25, posts Rs 6 Cr profit before tax

Xovian Aerospace raises $2.5M to build AI-native RF satellite system

Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Xovian Aerospace has secured $2.5 million in a pre-seed round led by Piper Serica and Turbostart, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures and Eaglewings Ventures.

Xovian Founders: (L-R) Ankit Bhateja and Raghav Sharma

Founded in 2019 by Ankit Bhateja and Raghav Sharma, Xovian is developing a full-stack, AI-powered radio frequency (RF) satellite infrastructure to enable real-time monitoring and interpretation of global RF signals. Its system is designed to detect dynamic and hidden RF activity for actionable intelligence.

The funds will be used to launch a multi-frequency RF payload aboard an ISRO vehicle to validate its sensing technology, followed by a nanosatellite deployment. Customer pilots and data trials are expected in 2026, alongside the expansion of its engineering team.

NPrep secures pre-seed funding to strengthen AI-based nursing skilling platform

NPrep, a nursing education startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round led by All In Capital, with participation from IIMA Ventures; Aayush Phumbhra, Founder of Chegg; and several angel investors and family offices.

The capital will be deployed to expand course offerings, deepen AI capabilities, and strengthen hospital partnerships. The company also aims to improve regional language support to serve Tier II and Tier III cities better.

Founded in 2024 by AIIMS Jodhpur alumni Dr Prince Kaushik, Dr Utkarsh Paliwal, Dr Gourav, and AI/ML expert Shrey Gupta, NPrep is building an AI-powered skilling and placement platform for nursing students and professionals. Its offerings include personalised learning paths, clinical simulations, mock interviews, and automated assessments designed to enhance job readiness and reduce medical errors.

D2C appliance brand Nuuk secures $2M follow-on round from existing investors

D2C home appliance brand Nuuk has raised an additional $2 million (Rs 19 crore) from existing investors Vertex Ventures SEA and Good Capital, taking its total funding to over $10 million (Rs 90 crore).

Nuuk Co-Founders (Left - Shalabh Gupta_ Right - Gazal Kalra)

The new capital, secured just six months after its Series A round in February 2025, will be used to strengthen product development, brand building, and expand its Made-in-India supply chain.

Founded in March 2024, Nuuk has quickly gained traction among urban Indian consumers with its minimalist, high-performance appliances spanning categories like food prep, garment care, vacuum cleaners, and cooling.

Known for products such as the silent 3D Air Circulator and a high-suction cordless vacuum cleaner, the brand is positioning itself as a design-led alternative in a segment traditionally dominated by utility-focused imports.

Other News

MakeMyTrip launches GenAI-powered trip planning assistant

﻿MakeMyTrip﻿MakeMyTrip has introduced a GenAI-enabled trip planning assistant to enhance travel planning through conversational support in both English and Hindi. The tool assists users throughout their journey—from destination discovery and itinerary planning to booking and post-sales support—via voice and text.

MakeMyTrip's GenAI-enabled Trip Planning Assistant- Myra

An upgrade to the existing AI agent Myra, the new version allows users to ask complex, open-ended queries and receive real-time, personalised responses based on availability and pricing.

Currently in beta, Myra supports multimodal inputs (text, voice, image, video), itinerary edits, and end-to-end bookings in a single interface. Built on a network of specialised AI agents across categories such as flights, hotels, ground transport, visas, and forex, the assistant bridges the gap between trip inspiration and booking.

The future updates will include semantic search and AI use cases for image and video inputs, enabling more intuitive and intent-driven interactions.

Marzi and FITTR partner to offer smart wellness solutions for India’s elderly

Active ageing platform Marzi, by Primus, has teamed up with health-tech startup FITTR to offer personalized wellness solutions for India’s rapidly growing senior population.

The partnership integrates FITTR’s HART smart ring—which tracks heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, and body temperature, into Marzi’s community-led ecosystem, enabling data-driven preventive care and lifestyle coaching for individuals aged 55 and above. With India’s elderly population expected to double by 2050 and 21% already facing chronic illnesses, the initiative is timely.

Marzi users will access the HART ring via a concierge-led experience that includes sizing kits, sample trials, and personalized onboarding. In addition, they’ll receive tailored programs for nutrition, fitness, and supplements based on individual health data.

FITTR, backed by a global community of over 2 million, launched the ring in 2023 with round-the-clock tracking. Future plans include AI-led habit coaching, wider device integration, and caregiver-focused support.