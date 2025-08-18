CEO’s guide to AI: Reimagining business and strategy at TechSparks 2025

For many Indian startups, AI has become a central driver of strategy, capable of reshaping team structures, product roadmaps, and market entry plans.

According to Meta’s Emerging Businesses Report, prepared with Alvarez & Marsal, more than 70% of high-growth Indian startups have already integrated AI into core business functions, with marketing showing some of the sharpest gains. Among AI adopters in marketing, 87% reported a 30% improvement in cost per acquisition.

Himanshu Bajaj, Managing Director & Head – Alvarez & Marsal India and GCC, said while launching the report: “We’re seeing a significant shift in how Indian startups think about scale — not just for pursuing growth but building more sustainable businesses that focus on value creation. AI, tiered expansion, and omnichannel models are foundational to execution today.”

AI adoption figures reflect a broader shift in the CEO’s role: from overseeing departments to orchestrating a network of AI-powered systems.

AI can also act like a silent co-founder, shouldering parts of strategy, execution, and scaling that once required large teams. And the pace of adoption is accelerating, with startups using AI for predictive analytics, personalised engagement, and automated service delivery.

TechSparks 2025, with the theme ‘India 2030: Powered by AI’, will feature founders and operators who have already built and scaled with AI. They will share how they’re making these systems work in the real world at the tech summit, to be held in Bengaluru from November 6 to 8.

Strategy without the headcount

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s prediction is hard to ignore: by 2026, a single individual could run a billion-dollar company with the help of AI.

This vision might have sounded unrealistic a few years ago, but AI-native companies are already showing what lean, high-output models look like.

In fact, Cursor, an AI code editor built by just 20 engineers, reached $100 million ARR in under a year, and is nearing $300 million by 2024.

Every employee reportedly focuses on product and model quality, with AI handling development, support, and parts of customer engagement.

Closer home, Bengaluru- and Palo Alto-based DevRev is pushing a similar philosophy.

Founded by Dheeraj Pandey and Manoj Agarwal, the company has developed an AgentOS layer that uses AI to streamline customer service, product management, sales, and engineering.

“ For machines to be doing more than what they did in the last 15-20 years, we have to take things from the ‘physics’ of CRM and SaaS tools to ‘chemistry’. And a lot of chemistry can only happen when you join things.. If the whole knowledge graph is given to LLMs, they can reason better,” explained Pandey in a recent interview, pointing to how connected AI workflows can collapse silos and accelerate decision-making.

The CEO’s challenge, then, is twofold: designing AI systems that complement human talent, and ensuring those systems integrate across the business rather than operate as isolated pilots.

From copilots to vibe coding

In the last year, coding AI has moved from autocompletion to full application generation.

OpenAI’s GPT-5, now available even to free-tier users, offers significant gains in reasoning and performance for developers.

Copilot, GitHub’s AI-powered coding assistant, is now used daily by more than 1.8 million developers worldwide, freeing them from repetitive tasks and enabling more time for high-impact work.

GitHub CEO (who announced earlier this week he will step down from this role this year) Thomas Dohmke has been direct in his advice to developers: adopt AI tools or risk being left behind. “The developer of the future is not a code-typist. They are the creative director of code,” he wrote in a recent blog.

The firm’s Spark tool, in public preview for Copilot Pro+ subscribers, can generate and deploy full-stack web applications from plain-language instructions.

For startups, this lowers the barrier to prototyping, letting non-technical founders create proof-of-concept products without waiting on engineering cycles.

Additionally, open-source ecosystems are keeping pace.

Alibaba’s Qwen3-Coder, available under the Apache 2.0 licence, allows developers to integrate advanced code generation into their workflows without proprietary lock-in.

For CEOs, this diversity of tools means greater flexibility: teams can blend closed and open-source models depending on cost, performance, and IP needs.

Quiet but steady AI gains

While strategy and coding draw the headlines, AI startups are helping Indian businesses steadily optimise other core business functions.

In fintech and banking, HyperVerge is an example of a startup that uses AI-powered computer vision for identity verification and onboarding, processing over a billion identities globally.

In hiring, Hunar.AI turns WhatsApp into a smart assistant for India’s frontline workforce, automating everything from job ads to interview scheduling.

Even small businesses can now manage entire operations through AI-assisted tools, from inventory tracking to customer messaging, without investing in large ERP systems.

ShopIQ, for example, offers solutions for local retailers to digitise sales and marketing without steep learning curves.

For CEOs, the takeaway is clear: AI adoption goes beyond core business automation; incremental gains in compliance, hiring, and customer service can free up time and capital for higher-impact growth initiatives.

If you’re a founder, developer or tech enthusiast looking to create business impact with AI, TechSparks is the stage where AI tools meet real-world use cases.

Expect AI deep dives, masterclasses and founder showcases from startups to enterprises and GCCs.

Join us at TechSparks 2025 Bengaluru Edition. Save your spot now.