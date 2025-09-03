Jio’s Haptik launches Rs 10,000 WhatsApp AI agents for small businesses

Haptik, a Reliance Jio Platforms subsidiary, has launched WhatsApp and voice-based AI agents for small and medium businesses (SMBs) at a starting price of Rs 10,000. The company said it aims to onboard 300,000–500,000 SMBs over the next two years.

Haptik said its SMB product Interakt, described as a WhatsApp-first CRM, marketing, and support platform, already used by more than 50,000 businesses, now lets firms deploy AI agents without coding or complex integrations.

“With AI Agents, we’ve reimagined automation to be simpler, faster, and more affordable than ever before. Early adopters are already seeing up to 80% of their repetitive customer support queries resolved automatically, along with a 20–25% increase in lead-to-sale conversions,” said Ahshad Jussawalla, CEO of Haptik.

“Imagine, a small clinic that can take appointments round-the-clock without a receptionist; an educational institute that can answer queries about courses instantly, even outside office hours; or a real estate firm that can guide prospects and book site visits in real time. Since WhatsApp is already the primary channel for most SMBs to interact with their customers, launching these AI Agents on WhatsApp makes them the most accessible and relevant tools for this segment,” Jussawalla said.

Haptik said its Voice Agents are designed to replace traditional IVRs by understanding context, responding conversationally, and handling support queries, bookings, follow-ups and lead qualification autonomously—across 22 Indian languages and around the clock.

Early use cases cited by the company include Re’equil (post-purchase notifications and feedback), Pantheon Development (pre-qualifying real-estate leads), and Aster Hospitals in the UAE (multilingual appointment reminders and follow-up care).

“AI stops being a tech layer and becomes a growth engine when it’s tied to clear outcomes like CSAT, churn reduction, and cost per lead,” Jussawalla added. “Our goal is to ensure every business, from the neighborhood café to the national retailer, harnesses AI to delight customers and scale efficiently.”

Haptik said it continues to serve enterprise clients including Jio, Cred, Ola, PVR, Adani, Zepto, Unilever, HP, and Axis Max Life Insurance.