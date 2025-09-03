StockGro raises Rs 50 Cr in venture debt from Trifecta Capital funds

Social investing startup StockGro on Wednesday said it raised Rs 50 crore ($6 million) through the private placement of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures, according to a regulatory filing.

The company allotted 300 Series B debentures worth Rs 30 crore to Trifecta Venture Debt Fund–III and 200 debentures worth Rs 20 crore to Trifecta Venture Debt Fund–IV.

The issue was approved at StockGro’s extraordinary general meeting on September 2, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The funding comes as StockGro expands its product suite. Last month, the Bengaluru startup launched Stoxo, billed as an AI-powered stock market research engine for retail traders and investors.

Built on behavioural insights from more than 35 million users, the platform aims to provide credible, real-time market intelligence and reduce reliance on fragmented tips from social media.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, said at the launch: “The biggest bottleneck wasn’t access to data—it was the ability to decode it quickly and confidently. That’s why we built Stoxo, not just as a tool, but as a research desk in every Indian’s pocket.”

The Bengaluru-based social investing and financial education platform has over 35 million users. It offers gamified simulations, SEBI-registered advisory, and subscription-based courses on trading and technical analysis.

Over 60% of its audience is from Tier II and III cities. It partners with corporates like Zomato and officers from government institutions like Border Security Force to deliver personal finance training.

Also Read Trifecta Capital achieves first close of Rs 2,000 Cr venture debt fund

Amidst India’s maturing venture capital (VC) ecosystem, startups are increasingly looking to venture debt as an attractive option to secure growth capital without diluting their stakes in the company, a report by VC firm Stride Ventures in collaboration with Kearney said.

According to the ‘Global Venture Debt Report 2025’ report, venture debt is gaining prominence across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

India has emerged as the key driver of this trend, with the market growing at a 58% CAGR in India, touching $1.23 billion in 2024. Notably, fintech, consumer-tech, and clean-tech segments have seen rising interest for venture debt in India, with Bengaluru seeing 40% of the deal volumes, followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.