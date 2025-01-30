Trifecta Capital has made the first close of its fourth venture debt fund, with a proposed size of Rs 2,000 crore.

The venture debt firm raised funding from insurance companies, family offices, and corporate treasuries, according to a statement. The amount raised was not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Trifecta Capital has till date raised Rs 5,300 crore across four venture debt funds and one growth equity fund. It has invested Rs 7,800 crore and has a portfolio valued at $67 billion. The startups in its portfolio include Rebel Foods, Shadowfax, Infra.Market, Zepto, and Urban Company.

Through the fourth fund, the largest till date, Trifecta plans to invest in over 100 companies in sectors such as fintech, electric vehicles, consumer products and services, logistics, new-age manufacturing, B2B services, and core tech, including software and hardware.

“We are incredibly grateful to our investors, both new and old, for their steadfast support and trust in Trifecta Capital,” said Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital.

Last year, Trifecta Capital expanded its presence in Mumbai and Gurugram. The year 2024 also saw public market debuts by its portfolio companies ixigo, Blackbuck and Mobikwik.

According to Trifecta Capital, venture debt accounts for over 20% of total venture capital financing in mature markets like the United States. Its penetration in India remains below 5%, signifying a huge opportunity for growth. Venture debt in India has crossed Rs 8,000 crore in annual deployment.