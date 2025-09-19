[Weekly funding roundup Sept 13-19] Late-stage deals roar the VC engine back to life

Venture capital (VC) funding into Indian startups saw an uptick in the third week of September, with the push coming in from slightly higher-value deals in the late-stage funding category.

The total funding for the third week stood at $245 million across 19 deals. In contrast, the previous week saw a total infusion of $146 million.

This rise in VC funding value comes as a relief for the Indian startup ecosystem, given that for the past three weeks, the total amount was hovering around the $100-million range.

The boost to VC funding largely comes from the growth- and late-stage categories, as the number of deals is lower in number but the value remains high. This week, the growth and late stages of funding raised capital in the range of $80 million each. In addition, this was spread across sectors, including fintech, EVs, B2B, and D2C.

VC funding into Indian startups has been muted since the month of July, as the total amount raised on a weekly basis has hovered largely around the $100-200 million range. This does not bode well for the ecosystem, and the total funding amount raised in 2025 may be similar to that of 2024.

The expectations are not really that high, and the hope is that next year will be better.

Key transactions

Infra.Market, a construction materials startup, raised Rs 732 crore ($83 million approx.) from Nikhil Kamath, NKSquared, Silverline Homes, Tiger Global, Accel, and Evolvence India.

Fintech startup FinBox raised $40 million from WestBridge Capital, A91 Partners, and Aditya Birla Ventures.

EV startup Blue Energy Motors raised $30 million from Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex Industries.

Consumer electronics startup Indkal Technologies raised $20 million in a Series B bridge funding round from existing investors.

EcoSoul Home, a D2C brand, raised $20 million from Accel, Bajaj Financial Securities, StartupXseed Ventures, JSW Ventures, CK Birla Group, and Singh Capital Partners.

Lucira Jewelry raised $5.5 million from Blume Ventures, Spring Marketing Capital, SiriusOne Capital Fund, and angel investors.

Fintech startup Pelocal raised $5 million from UNLEASH Capital Partners, Unicorn India Ventures, and angel investors.

Spacetech startup SpaceFields raised Rs 42 crore ($4.7 million approx.) from Globaz Technologies, Rockstud Capital, Venture Catalysts, and Rainmatter.