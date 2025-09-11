Zupee lays off 30% of its workforce as real money gaming ban takes its toll

Zupee is now the latest real money gaming startup to resort to layoffs. On Thursday, the company said it is letting go of about 170 employees, accounting for 30% of its workforce.

The move comes after the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans all real money games in the country. Zupee has since said it will focus on expanding its free-to-play game portfolio and has also forayed into short-form video content through Zupee Studio.

“This has been a tough call for us, but it was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework. Our colleagues who are leaving us have been an integral part of Zupee’s journey, and we will always remain thankful for their contribution in building Zupee into what it is today. We are providing comprehensive support to help our colleagues step seamlessly and with confidence into their next roles,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, in a statement.

The startup said it will provide additional financial support to its employees who are being let go, depending on individual circumstances. It will also ensure that employees’ current insurance coverage will remain active for its full term. It has also set up a Rs 1 crore medical support fund to provide extra security.

Additionally, impacted employees will also be given the first priority for re-hiring as new roles open up at the company. Zupee will also work with industry stakeholders to help find new opportunities for these employees.

Zupee joins firms like Games24X7, MPL, Head Digital Works, and Baazi Games that have also reportedly reduced headcount after the real money gaming ban.