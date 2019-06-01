President of the Indian Medical Association. (Dr KK Aggarwal is a physician, cardiologist, spiritual writer and motivational speaker, National President of the Indian Medical Association, founding Trustee and President of Heart Care Foundation of India, Editor in Chief of the IJCP Group of Communications and eMedinewS. He has received four National Awards namely the Padma Shri, Vishwa Hindi Samman, National Science Communication Award and Dr BC Roy National Award. He is also a Limca Book of World Record holder for the maximum number of people trained in the life saving technique of hands only CPR in one go. He has been a Gold Medalist from Nagpur University. Presently he is a Senior Physician, Cardiologist and Dean Board of Medical Education, Moolchand Medcity)