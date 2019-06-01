Balaji Padmanabhan is Professor and Director of the Center for Analytics & Creativity at the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. He has a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Madras and a PhD from NYU’s Stern School of Business. He has worked in the data science, AI/machine learning and business analytics areas for 25 years conducting research, teaching courses and working with businesses. He has published over sixty papers in data science and related areas at premier conferences and journals and serves on the editorial board of several leading journals. Contact him at bp@usf.edu.