EDITIONS
Login
Maggie Inbamuthiah
An entrepreneur with a passion for providing solutions for Enterprise Operations through Technology and Process simplifications. We have built Employee Experts to bring all People Operations under one platform and centered around the end user.
Moving to a new office? Here is how to do it
Moving to a new office can be daunting if you are a start-up and do not have much experience in real estate. It take your focus and time away from your work. Here are some tips we learnt from our recent move.
by Maggie Inbamuthiah
Share on
4th Jul 2016
· 8 min read