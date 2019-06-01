Sunil Mithas is a World Class Scholar and Professor at the Muma College of Business. His research interests include strategies for managing innovation and excellence for corporate transformation, focusing on the role of technology and other intangibles. Mithas is the author of the books Digital Intelligence: What Every Smart Manager Must Have for Success in an Information Age (Finerplanet, 2016) and Dancing Elephants and Leaping Jaguars: How to Excel, Innovate, and Transform Your Organization the Tata Way (2014). Contact him at sunil.mithas@gmail.com.