Aahna Gupta wants to live in a world filled with innovative businesses, horror movies that come bundled with extra coffee almond fudge ice cream and a force field around her keyboard that attracts challenging situations and excitement. As a PR professional with more than 3 years of experience, she's worked with clients across e-commerce, technology, telecom, fmcg and epc sectors respectively. She was voted as a "Go-Getter" at her previous employer and has been featured as one of the youngest to win the title of a special mention for India's 30 under 30 list 2015 by PRmoment India. When she's not writing or creating communication projects to help businesses get better media coverage, you can find her whipping up a special cup of coffee, planning for her yearly travel trips, dancing barefoot or trying hands over preparing some 'delicious food' for the dinner time. Her aim is to start an own venture that will revolutionize the public relations industry. Stay tuned!