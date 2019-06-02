EDITIONS
Aashish Krishna Kumar
I am a lawyer who has entered the field of entrepreneurship and is exploring the fields of LawTech in India.
Ten comparisons between traditional selling Vs online selling
25th Apr 2017
Logistical problem for employees in Corporates today! What the future could hold for them?
13th Feb 2017
Million Dollar Questions startups need to answer
A few questions to ponder upon the new age entrepreneurship. Questions that will open your eyes to see the truth of today's startups!
14th Oct 2016
Lessons to be learnt by Retailers in India
How to enhance your customer service and convert every consumer into a brand ambassador of your brand. Read on
29th Sep 2016
