@walkadm linkedin.com/in/walkadm Adam Walker is a Growth Associate at the Venture Capital Fund, Montane Ventures. Before his current role, he served as a Product Manager at KredX, which acquired his last startup, Hummingbill, an invoicing software. Since graduating from Carnegie Mellon and RIT in 2012, Adam has worked on several startups in various geographies including Kosovo, Chile, Kenya and India.