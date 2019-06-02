EDITIONS
Adithya Sarma Singampalli
Hello, I’m Adithya Sarma. I'm an young aspirant of Entrepreneurship and film-making, currently I'm the Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer of a start-up, so called Padaayi. I am also interested in graphic designing, web development and programming. My vision in life is to serve the society at my comforts, for which I had drafted a plan of action to do through my Start-up. Every thought and action of me will be somewhere made towards Indian society as a contribution to my vision of being a ChangeMaker.

Education- A fault to a MAGIC

There were no high knowledge teachers for Mokshagundam Vishweswaraya garu, Dr. Abdul Kalam and many others who made theories in science and engineering. That is our Indian education pattern and system. But, today it's being called corporate, making a great mismatch and had been a reason for INDIA being under ranked.
by Adithya Sarma Singampalli
Share on
12th Apr 2017 · 4 min read

Notable things experienced by Entrepreneurs during their initial stages!

"Being an Entrepreneur", the most respected profession around the world. It takes many things to be a successful Entrepreneur. Rather... Rather what? You'll be seriously hurt and need to possess the following,
by Adithya Sarma Singampalli
Share on
16th Mar 2017 · 4 min read