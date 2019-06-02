Hello, I’m Adithya Sarma. I'm an young aspirant of Entrepreneurship and film-making, currently I'm the Co-Founder & Chief Technical Officer of a start-up, so called Padaayi. I am also interested in graphic designing, web development and programming. My vision in life is to serve the society at my comforts, for which I had drafted a plan of action to do through my Start-up. Every thought and action of me will be somewhere made towards Indian society as a contribution to my vision of being a ChangeMaker.