A ten-year-old me wanted to be a Spaceman. My childhood was spend creating endless designs for my own Space City. At the time, The Jetsons was my favorite show so, naturally, my city resonated Orbit City. I like to think I left the space business better than I found it. The ten-year-old Spaceman is now a twenty-three-year-old me, with the same passion for innovative strategy & digital planning. In the last few years, I have been consultant with PwC & student at UCLA. Outside the office you will find me with friends laughing & enjoying the world in which we live. Building a city in the space remains on the "To-do" list.