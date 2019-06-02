Aditya Handa is MD and CEO of Abellon CleanEnergy Ltd. He is the founding promoter of the Abellon group, comprising of initiatives in the areas of clean energy, agrisciences, high-end genomics research, and education. With an MBA degree from the USA, he started his career in his family business, Claris Lifesciences Limited, a global pharmaceutical company present in over 76 countries with over 2,000 people employed. He is passionate about promoting entrepreneurial drive among people and encouraging them to find creative solutions to the world’s most complex problems.