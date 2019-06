After graduating with a B.Tech from IIT Madras in 2012, Advaith worked in Flipkart for 3 years, leading the search and display marketing team. After leaving Flipkart, Advaith cofounded Wagr, to marry his passion for dogs and for building great products. An ardent music lover, he plays guitars professionally for the band The Down Troddence, and works on other music projects in his spare time.