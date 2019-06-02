EDITIONS
Ajay Shrivastava
Ajay Shrivastava, Ex-CTO, OYO. He has built OYO technology and team from scratch, to a giant technology company. Earlier he led engineering at SlideShare, LinkedIn, Expedia, Microsoft, Adobe & Intel.
Opinion

Why cross-functional teams fail, and how solver-teams sail

by Ajay Shrivastava
Share on
7th Nov 2017 · 4 min read
Opinion

The art of ’violent execution culture’ for startups and corporates

by Ajay Shrivastava
Share on
14th Aug 2017 · 6 min read
Resources

Minimum Viable Technology (MVT) — Move Fast & Keep Shipping

by Ajay Shrivastava
Share on
25th Nov 2016 · 5 min read