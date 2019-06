Ali Asgar Kagzi is the Co-founder and Director of Genext Students, India's 1st Hybrid Tutoring Platform combining the best of private tutoring with technology enabled learning for CBSE, ICSE & State Boards. This one-of-its-kind platform brings quality home tutors along with proprietary content (online & offline) to the doorstep of needy parents/students using technology as a key driver. In his present role, Ali oversees the strategy, operations, marketing and technology aspects of the company.