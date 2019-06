Ambarish is founder of Knowlarity - the pioneer of Cloud Telephony products for SME in emerging markets. Ambarish worked as Strategy Consultant with McKinsey & Company, USA for Fortune 50 clients in Banking, Insurance and IT industry. Earlier, he was a Systems Engineer in US, Germany and Australia. Ambarish received MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, USA in 2007 and B.Tech. in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur in 2000. Ambarish is passionate about using technology for business transformation.